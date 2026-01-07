Wednesday, January 7, 2026
HomeNews
News

The CFE is bringing back the phone booth in rural Mexico

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
telephone booth in operation
The CFE, through its CFE Telecomunicaciones subsidiary, has already installed 848 new phone booths — mostly in the states of Chiapas, Veracruz (as seen here) and Oaxaca — replacing the old, damaged, dysfunctional or disappeared previous payphones. (coatzacoalcos.gob.mx)

In a move that blends nostalgia with social policy, CFE Telecomunicaciones is reinstalling public telephone booths across Mexico — a technology many thought extinct in the age of cell phones and WhatsApp.

The state-run company — a somewhat new subsidiary of the nation’s Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) that began offering mobile and internet services in 2022 — has launched a program it says will “guarantee connectivity for the population that, due to the generational or digital divide, may have their communication with loved ones affected.”

One year into the program, which operates through agreements with municipal governments, CFE Telecomunicaciones has installed 848 phone booths.

Most of them are in the states of Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas in communities with little or no connectivity, which are usually localities with fewer than 2,500 inhabitants.

Calls are free, and in rural communities they can even reach the United States and Canada without charge, according to the newspaper Récord.

The phones operate on simple analog charm: Simply lift the handset, dial, talk and hang up.

The initiative revives a service once vital to daily life. In the 1990s and into the early 2000s, millions of Mexicans relied on phone cards — starting at 30 pesos — for national and international calls.

But mobile phones and instant messaging apps rapidly rendered payphones obsolete.

By 2010, Mexico had approximately 80 mobile phone subscriptions per 100 people, a figure that rose to 90 out of 100 by 2016, according to World Bank/ITU and regulatory-based sources.

According to the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), Mexico still had 580,199 public pay telephones as of December 2024, a 10.6% drop from 649,177 such phones in 2019.

Telmex controls 97.5% of the market, while BBG Comunicación holds the rest — but vandalism and other damage have left many of these “phone booths” nonfunctional, especially in urban areas.

One year into the program, which operates through agreements with municipal governments, CFE Telecomunicaciones has installed 848 phone booths. (coatzacoalcos.gob.mx)

Critics argue that spending public resources on new phone booths would be better spent expanding digital infrastructure.

“There are no clear criteria for the installation of these booths,” said Jorge Bravo, president of the Mexican Association for the Right to Information (Amedi). “Although I have seen some in good condition, I have never seen anyone using the service.”

Apparently, there is no public data on actual usage minutes or cost of the new program, which critics say makes its effectiveness hard to assess.

Analysts told Expansión that the booths could eventually evolve into Wi-Fi hotspots for remote communities. 

CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE-TEIT) is a CFE subsidiary created in 2019 to run the program “Internet para Todos” (Internet for All).

Its role includes installing public internet access points, building telecom towers and selling low‑cost mobile/data plans in addition to running the phone booth program.

With reports from Expansión, Grupo Zócalo and Récord

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A woman and small girl hug wearing Venezuelan ball caps

Joy meets fear as the Venezuelan community processes Maduro’s capture from Mexico

Vera Sistermans and David Martínez - 0
As Venezuelans living in Mexico process news of Maduro's capture, their hopes and fears must exist alongside Mexicans' vocal condemnation, highlighting fundamentally different perspectives on what happened on Jan. 3.
Fonatur glorieta Los Cabos

MND Local: Infrastructure upgrades and downtown makeovers in Los Cabos

Chris Sands - 0
Infrastructure upgrades continue in Los Cabos, from the Fonatur roundabout to other projects designed to make traffic more efficient and the cape cities more livable.
Puerto Vallarta

MND Local: Puerto Vallarta unveils ambitious budget, tax incentives, transit changes and a new pirate ship for 2026

Charlotte Smith - 0
Changes for 2026 in Puerto Vallarta are already being announced, from a municipal budget and property tax discounts to a new pirate ship to replace the old Marigalante, which sunk.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC