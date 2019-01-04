Mexico calls on US to investigate tear gas attack on migrants

Mexico has sent a diplomatic note to the United States embassy calling for an investigation into the use of tear gas on migrants at the northern border on Tuesday morning.

The Secretariat of Foreign Affairs (SRE) said it had requested a thorough investigation into the incident as well as that on November 25, lamenting “any violent acts at the border with Mexico.”

The note reiterated Mexico’s commitment to safeguard the human rights and safety of all migrants.

“The Mexican government will continue to pursue cooperation in order to address the issue of migration and its causes in a bilateral manner, recognizing that it is a shared responsibility.”

Hundreds of migrants attempted to cross into the United States from the beaches of Tijuana, Baja California, shortly after midnight Tuesday, only to be repelled by border patrol agents who fired tear gas across the border.

