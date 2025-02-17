Mexico’s tech exports to US surged 35% in 2024, closing gap with China

The value of the “advanced technology products” Mexico exported to the United States increased 35.2% annually in 2024 to exceed US $100 billion for the first time in a calendar year, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Mexico was thus the second-largest exporter of advanced tech products to the United States in 2024 after China.

Those products fit into one of the following categories: advanced materials; aerospace; biotechnology; electronics; flexible manufacturing; information and communications; life science; nuclear technology; opto-electronics and weapons.

The U.S. Census Bureau data shows that Mexico’s advanced tech product exports to the United States were worth US $102.48 billion last year, an increase of $26.66 billion, or 35.2%, compared to 2023.

Mexico had a 13.4% share of the United States’ $763.24 billion market for advanced tech imports in 2024.

Mexico has a vast manufacturing sector, and — as the data shows — is increasingly producing advanced technology products.

One example of Mexico’s advanced manufacturing capacity is found in the aerospace industry, which is concentrated in northern Mexico and the Bajío region. The Mexican medical device sector is also growing, while the manufacture/assembly of semiconductors in Mexico could be the next big thing.

It is feasible that Mexico will soon overtake China as the world’s biggest exporter of advanced technology products to the United States given that the East Asian tech superpower’s exports to the U.S. fell 5.7% last year and the China-U.S. trade war recently escalated.

The top 5 exporters of high-tech products to the US

The U.S. Census Bureau data shows that China was the top exporter of advanced technology products to the United States in 2024, followed by Mexico, Taiwan, Ireland and Germany.

The value of China’s advanced tech exports to the U.S. declined 5.7% annually to $112.37 billion.

Mexico recorded a 35.2% increase to $102.49 billion.

Taiwan — a semiconductor superpower — recorded a 54.9% increase to $78.94 billion.

Ireland recorded a 51.8% increase to $69.03 billion.

Germany recorded a 5.5% increase to $38.53 billion.

Mexico has a $46 billion trade surplus with US on advanced tech products

The Census Bureau data shows that the United States imported advanced technology products worth a total of $763.24 billion from all its trade partners around the world in 2024.

The United States’ exports of advanced tech products were worth $464.29 billion last year, leaving the U.S. with a deficit of $298.95 billion on the trade of such products.

The United States exported advanced tech products worth $55.88 billion to Mexico last year, a 25.3% increase compared to 2023. The United States thus had a deficit of $46.6 billion with its southern neighbor on the trade of goods in that category.

Total trade between Mexico and the United States was $839.89 billion in 2024, a 5.3% increase compared to 2023.

The value of Mexican exports to the United States increased 6.4% annually to exceed US $500 billion for the first time ever in 2024. Mexico thus retained its position as the top exporter to the world’s largest economy.

The Mexican government is currently attempting to ward off 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum that United States President Donald Trump has pledged to impose “without exceptions or exemptions” starting next month.

Earlier this month, President Claudia Sheinbaum reached a deal with Trump that resulted in a one-month postponement of 25% tariffs on all Mexican exports to the United States that were scheduled to take effect on Feb. 4.

Mexico News Daily