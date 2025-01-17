Friday, January 17, 2025
Mexico City is yet again one of the 10 best cities in the world, according to locals

Mexico City's Angel of Independence
The overwhelming majority of residents told pollsters that living in Mexico City brings joy to their lives. (Juan Luis Alejos/Unsplash)

Mexico City is one of the 10 best cities in the world, according to a survey conducted by Time Out magazine.

Coming in at No. 7 and beating cities like Shanghai (No. 9) Barcelona (No. 17), Paris (No. 19) and Dubai (No. Dubai), Mexico’s capital made it in the list due to its wide cultural and entertainment offerings.

“No matter the neighbourhood you’re in, there’s something in the air that makes everyone feel at home in Mexico City,” the magazine said.

The capital also ranked as one of the top five happiest cities worldwide — a whopping 96% of locals said that “their city makes them happy,” with an equal percentage saying that “they find joy” in the everyday experiences that the city offers.

“There’s always something to do here,” Time Out said, praising the city’s high-profile events like the Formula 1 and Day of the Dead. “All year round is a celebration in CDMX,” it said.

The ranking is based on a yearly survey Time Out carries out across the world.

A hand-written sign advertises pambazos and other Mexico City specialties in downtown CDMX
Time Out described Mexico City as a “chaotic metropolis” filled with history, art, culture and incredible street food. (Marie Volkert/Unsplash)

Every year, the magazine surveys thousands of locals about life in their hometowns. This year, more than 18,500 people shared their opinions on everything from food, nightlife and culture to affordability, happiness and the overall city vibe.

“Livability was a key factor in our ranking this year,” the magazine said. “But a great city to live in is, naturally, a great city to visit.”

The ranking is also based on the opinion of Time Out’s global network of city experts, who shared which cities they consider to be the most exciting right now.

“Mexico City is a thriller, a chaotic metropolis of history, culture, art, and all the rest, with some of the best street food imaginable seemingly waiting on every corner,” the magazine wrote in an earlier article published September 2024.

Home to some of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, the best bar of North America (Handshake Speakeasy), and Mexico’s only taquería with a Michelin star, Mexico City “Mexico City is one of the most exciting places on the planet,” the magazine concluded.

According to Time Out, some of the best things to do in the capital include visiting Frida Kahlo’s house, taking a water ride in the canals of Xochimilco, exploring Chapultepec Park or watch a film at the National Cineteca.

Mexico News Daily

