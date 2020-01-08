Mexico City airport moved record 50 million passengers, up 5.5%

The Mexico City International Airport (AICM) transported a record 50.3 million domestic and international passengers in 2019, 5.5% more than the previous year.

Preliminary reports state that December — the busiest travel month of the year — saw over 4.5 million passengers, a 6% increase over 2018. One factor that would have contributed to the increase was that Emirates began service to Dubai via Barcelona during the month.

Despite the record number, the airport actually showed a slowdown in growth compared to previous years.

Upgrades are currently under way at the airport with an initial investment of 3 billion pesos (US $160 million).

Still, some airport users have called the improvements insufficient.

Head of the Mexico City Airport Group, Gerardo Ferrando, has asked for patience and understanding and said that passengers will see big improvements this year.

“Of course it is important for us that out visitors feel comfortable, but we have to recognize that since the airport was going to be closed, investments to it stopped being made and the infrastructure was forgotten. We’re going to have a better airport, that’s what we’re working on,” he said.

The airport’s capacity is 32 million passengers a year.

