Mexico City announces Formula 1 race will be back this year

After a year-long hiatus due to Covid-19, Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum has announced that the Formula 1 Grand Prix is back on track for Mexico City this year. Decreasing numbers of Covid-19 cases in the city permitted the decision, the mayor said.

The fact that buildings at the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack are currently being used as a provisional hospital for coronavirus patients will not be an obstacle, Sheinbaum said.

“If everything stays on track and vaccination continues, in October we will be in the situation of having all adults vaccinated and all activities can take place in October, November and December,” Sheinbaum said.

Mexico City is currently yellow (medium risk) on Mexico’s coronavirus stoplight map.

Formula 1 has had to change its plans in many countries due to pandemic logistics. Mexico, the United States and Brazil are currently on the 2021 calendar. Canada, however, was eliminated due to its health restrictions, including a two-week quarantine period for everyone arriving in the country.

The Mexico City race, scheduled for October 29-31, is a popular one. Tickets were sold out two weeks before the 2019 event for the fifth year in a row.

Also in 2019, it won the award for best live sporting event at the Leaders Sports Awards in London, England. The race was selected from among 450 events in five categories from around the globe.

