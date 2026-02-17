Mexico City and México state to hold earthquake drill Wednesday

Mexico City and México state will hold a regional earthquake drill on Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. to promote prevention in a region prone to seismic activity.

According to National Civil Protection Coordinator Laura Velázquez, the drill will activate 13,900 loudspeakers in addition to cell phone alerts, signaling residents to evacuate.

While tomorrow’s drill will take place only in Mexico City and México state, federal authorities have announced two others for May 6 and Sept. 19, which will be national.

“September 19 will also be very important because for the first time we will be conducting a national drill on a Saturday,” Velázquez said. “This puts us in an unusual context for all our work-hour activities.”

Historically, strong earthquakes have hit the capital on weekdays.

“This change will allow for the evaluation of the mechanisms of action and family organization in a non-work and weekend context,” an official statement explained.

Sept. 19 marks the anniversary of strong earthquakes that struck Mexico City in three different years: 1985, 2017 and 2022. They happened on a Thursday, a Tuesday and a Monday.

Velázquez noted that the Seismic Alert System has operated normally and successfully during the seismic movements recorded so far this year, specifically those that occurred on Jan. 2 and 16 with epicenter in San Marcos, Guerrero, and the one on Feb. 8 in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca.

Authorities have called on residents to remain calm upon hearing the alert, locate the safest areas, follow evacuation routes from buildings and heed the instructions of the authorities, remembering that preparation and active participation are essential to safeguard life.

