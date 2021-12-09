Mexico City mayor denounces ‘frivolity and corruption’ of her predecessors

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum launched a broadside at past government officials on Wednesday, accusing them of corruption and betraying residents of the capital.

Delivering her third annual “accountability” report, the Morena party mayor railed against “the rulers of the city” in the “last period.”

It was unclear whether she was only referring to previous mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera and officials in his government or if her criticism extended to current Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who held office in the capital between 2006 and 2012.

Sheinbaum and Ebrard are considered the frontrunners to win the Morena party nomination and succeed President López Obrador, who was Mexico City mayor between 2000 and 2005. An attack on her political rival wouldn’t be unthinkable.

“In the last period the rulers of the city forgot where they came from and betrayed the people,” Sheinbaum said.

“Frivolity and corruption as a form of supreme power increased. Bribes, nepotism, personal business and vote-buying … [was a] maxim. Real estate developments were authorized in exchange for apartments for the family. [There were] illegal authorizations in exchange for money, billions of pesos of public resources destined for [earthquake] reconstruction were stolen,” she said.

Sheinbaum, a protégé of the president who served as environment minister in his Mexico City government, said her victory at the 2018 mayoral election resulted in more than a “simple change of administration” in the capital because her government is “part of a national movement” born out of “decades of struggle.”

“Because of the decision of the Mexican people, it arrived to change the direction and destiny of the country,” she said, referring to the Morena party, which López Obrador led to federal power in 2018.

“We’re Mexican women and men who are proud of our history and conscious that there is no turning back, that the transformation is moving forward along the path of democracy and freedoms,” Sheinbaum said.

Speaking to more than 450 guests including federal cabinet ministers at an event at Mexico City’s Palace of Mining, the mayor also outlined achievements of her three-year-old government.

Homicides, theft on the Metrobús, burglaries and muggings are all down compared to 2019 and numerous projects to benefit citizens, including many public transit initiatives, are underway or have been completed, Sheinbaum said.

Repairs to Line 12 of the Metro system, a section of which collapsed in May causing an accident that claimed the lives of 26 passengers, will be completed next year, she pledged.

Sheinbaum also said her government is working to improve the Mexico City water supply system and noted that a mega solar plant, to be operated by the Federal Electricity Commission, will be installed in the capital next year.

“Today more than ever we are dedicated to consolidating the transformation of the city within the framework of democracy and respect,” she said.

“[We are] strengthening institutional coordination … [and] defending our principles and commitments that brought us to … government.”

With reports from Milenio