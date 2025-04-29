What to know about the recent needle attacks on Mexico City’s Metro

A man accused of injecting a female passenger with a sedative on the Mexico City Metro was arrested and charged with assault this week after more than 20 victims reported similar attacks over the past two weeks. The suspect has been taken to the Reclusorio Sur prison, where he awaits arraignment.

The arrest comes less than a week after the Mexico City government activated a rapid-response protocol to address complaints of recent “needle attacks” on the city’s mass transit system.

Alerta en el transporte público de CDMX 🚨 💉

Se han reportado casos de mujeres atacadas con pinchazos que podrían contener sustancias químicas. Estos incidentes ocurren principalmente en el Metro, poniendo en riesgo la salud y seguridad de las usuarias. 🚇⚠️ Aunque las… pic.twitter.com/jxusqHkLWa — MVStv (@MVStvOficial) April 28, 2025

Mayor Clara Brugada said the protocol provides immediate attention for victims, including toxicology tests, and that additional security cameras would be installed throughout the metro system. She encouraged victims to alert Metro police and to file formal complaints, adding that she would provide weekly updates on the investigation.

Reports of needle sticks allegedly used to sedate people on the Metro and Metrobús have been on the rise in the past month. Authorities said no accusations of kidnapping or mugging had been filed until Monday, when a man alleged he was stuck with a needle after which someone tried to steal his backpack.

Mexico City Attorney General Bertha Luján said her office had received nine formal complaints as of April 19. In only one of those cases was any evidence of a sedative found, she said.

However, the news magazine Proceso reported that all nine victims claimed to experience dizziness, nausea and disorientation moments after feeling a needle stick.

By Tuesday, 21 accounts of needle attacks had been cited on social media. The news outlet N+ reported three new attacks on the Metro on Monday, while the newspaper El Universal reported one attack on the Metro and another on the Metrobús.

The TV network ADN40 reported that alleged needle attacks took place on at least three Metro lines:

Line 2

Bellas Artes station

Allende station

Line 3

Viveros station

Indios Verdes station

Line 7

Polanco station

Authorities and support organizations are providing online guidance on what to do in case of a needle attack.

The feminist collective “No es una, somos todas” is providing legal advice and psychological support to victims. It has also established a direct link to the Reacción Violeta (Purple Response) team of the Cuauhtémoc borough in downtown Mexico City. Reacción Violeta is a program that addresses gender-based violence.

Public transport users are encouraged to pull the emergency lever on the Metro and report to a police officer if they suspect they have been injected with a needle. They can also use the Metro’s 24-hour WhatsApp service at 55-4321-4031 and 55-5009-1930.

With reports from Infobae, El Imparcial, ADN40, Parriva and Proceso