Mexico City patrol cars go for green and white color scheme

The Mexico City government has unveiled a new color scheme for its police vehicles, swapping the classic navy blue and white or yellow and white for a new green-and-white look.

In an interview with the newspaper El Universal, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the new paint job will be officially announced on Tuesday. But green-and-white cars were already being seen on the streets Monday.

The new cars are the result of a July 1 contract between the city and the company Total Parts and Components to lease the 1,855 cars for three years. The cost of the lease is 3.3 billion pesos (US $174.5 million) and includes maintenance and insurance.

Leasing the cars instead of buying them saved the city about 300 million pesos, which was used to buy vehicles for the city Attorney General’s investigative unit.

The contract guarantees that 95% of the fleet will be in service at any given time. Currently, around 65% of the fleet is in the repair shop.

Source: El Financiero (sp), El Universal (sp)