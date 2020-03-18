Mexico City police detained for shaking down passerby

Two Mexico City police officers were arrested after stealing a young man’s iPhone in the trendy neighborhood of Roma on Tuesday.

Internal affairs agents arrested Ernesto Santiago A. and Julio César G., who had carried out a personal body inspection on a citizen on the street under the pretext that “he looked suspicious.”

The victim was stopped by the officers on the corner of Insurgentes and Tehuantepec streets and searched without justification or order from a higher authority.

The internal affairs agents arrived on the scene during the search and asked the 28-year-old man what happened. He told them that the officers had stopped him without reason and accused them of taking his iPhone XR.

The officers denied stealing anything, but the agents decided to check: they called the phone and heard it ringing inside the patrol car.

The citizen requested that the officers be arrested and taken before a judge.

The officers were taken to the public servants division of the city Attorney General’s Office, where an investigation was opened into the crime.

Source: Milenio (sp)