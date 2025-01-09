Thursday, January 9, 2025
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

A toucan, crocodiles and a wolf: The CDMX Animal Vigilance Brigade’s wildest 2024 rescues

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Side by side photos of an white and brown owl looking out with yellow eyes from a cardboard box
One of the dozens of wildlife rescued by Mexico City's Animal Vigilance Brigade in 2024. The majority of rescues, however, are dogs and cats rescued from abuse or maltreatment. (Government of Mexico City)

In 2024, the Animal Vigilance Brigade (BVA) rescued hundreds of animals from places where they were being mistreated in Mexico City — and they weren’t just cats and dogs.

In total, the BVA, part of Mexico City’s Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC), rescued 137 dogs and 127 cats across 16 city boroughs in 2024. They also rescued a wide range of wildlife, including three eagles, one owl, 10 ringtails, one alligator, one crocodile, two steers and a bull, three horses and three snakes — not to mention a peacock, a porcupine, a toucan, a quetzal, and a wolf. 

Member of Mexico City's Animal Vigilance Brigade in a navy blue uniform feeding a brown dog a treat from her hand as she stares ahead into the distance off camera.
The brigade is part of Mexico City’s police department, known as the Ministry of Citizen Security. (Government of Mexico)

Of these rescues, 103 dogs and 35 cats were adopted. 

The BVA reported that, in collaboration with the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, they participated in 178 inspections to ensure that the animals received adequate care in temporary accommodations.

The SSC has urged residents in the city to alert authorities to any animal abuse.

Last year, the SSC inaugurated the brigade’s new facilities for the shelter and care of rescued animals. The Antonio Haghenbeck y de la Lama Foundation, IAP, donated 14 million pesos (US $683,000) for the project.

Dubbed Michigan, The City of Cats, and The Wildlife Space, the new facilities commenced operations in September.

According to former Mexico City Acting Mayor Martí Batres — who inaugurated the facilities — the Michigan center features a medical area, a consulting room, a quarantine area, bedrooms, green areas, a food storage room, a bathroom and a laundry room.

Cats in a room with tile floor and with sliding glass doors. Most of the cats are looking out the doors' windows as light shines in.
In September, the city opened new facilities for the BVA’s charges, including a cat-centered space dubbed Michigan, The City of Cats. (SSC)

The Wildlife Space includes a consulting room, an operating room, two stables, an aviary for wild birds and another for farm birds, 12 cages for animals of various species, four serpentariums, a space for iguanas, an incubator, six cages for native birds, a metal pool for turtles, a bathroom and two storage rooms.

Some of the current city government’s strategies to protect dogs and cats’ welfare include sterilization, vaccination and deworming campaigns, a monthly adoption event called the Adoptatón, a new veterinary hospital and 20 clinics located inside Mexico City’s “utopias,” community-center complexes created by current Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada when she was borough mayor in the city’s Iztapalapa borough.

Mexico News Daily

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Dried out soil by a small reservoir in Tequisquiapan, Queretaro

Drought watch: Mexico’s 2025 dry season could last 6 long months

MND Staff - 0
The Conagua projection could mean another tough year for multiple Mexican states that never fully recouped water lost to drought in 2024. 
The attack on Benjamin Netanyahu's statue in Mexico City's Wax Museum

Activist attacks statue of Israeli prime minister in Mexico City Wax Museum

MND Staff - 8
The pro-Palestine activist covered the statue in red paint — emulating blood — before striking its face with a hammer.
Cave paintings at Cuatro Ciénagas

Looters drill away 400-year-old cave art from Coahuila nature reserve

MND Staff - 0
The damage was described as irreversible by guides who take visitors to the historic site.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC