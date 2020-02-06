Mexico City to become Electric Daisy-land later this month

The sights and sounds of the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) will return to the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack in Mexico City for its seventh edition.

Focusing on international DJs and dance producers with such musical styles as house, techno, drum and bass, and dubstep, the event is the largest electronic dance music festival in North America and the largest event of its kind in Mexico.

EDC combines music, art and technology to produce 3D superstructures, glow-in-the-dark environments, fireworks shows and LED-infused figures. Carnival themes and attractions set the tone, with acrobats and costumed figures working the crowds as well as amusement park rides.

As described on the festival’s website, “Each area contained within EDC represents a distinct union of technology and nature, where elements mix to ignite the senses and inspire the imagination.”

Slated for February 28 to March 1, EDC Mexico will have more then 120 artists performing on seven stages, highlighted by DJs David Guetta (France), Armin Van Buuren and Tiësto (Netherlands), Craig Connelly and Jax Jones (England), Zedd (Russia/Germany), Borgore and Vini Vici (Israel), Wuki (US) and Giuseppe Ottaviani (Italy).

The seven main stages — among them kineticFIELD, neonGARDEN, wasteland and bionicJUNGLE — are works of art in themselves, the largest being 120 meters wide and 30 meters high, and another providing 360-degree action to the crowds that surround it.

Major sponsors include Dos Equis, Barcel, Citibanamex, Telcel and Pepsi. The 2019 edition had over 230,000 attendees.

Tickets for this year range from 1,480 to 4,500 pesos.

The Electric Daisy Carnival began as a warehouse party in Los Angeles by founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella in 1997. From then until 2000, it changed venues often as its popularity grew. The first spinoff reached Texas in 2001. Since then versions have been held in Orlando, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Korea, Japan and India as well as Mexico. The various EDC festivals attract nearly one million fans annually.

The flagship event is now held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. For 2020, that event is scheduled for May 15-17.

Mexico News Daily