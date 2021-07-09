Mexico City’s Cablebus to be inaugurated Sunday after successful testing

After a successful testing period, authorities announced that Mexico City’s Cablebus Lne 1 is ready for its official inauguration on Sunday.

The cable car line runs 9.2 kilometers through a hilly, working-class area in the Gustavo A. Madero borough in the north of the city, and links the Cuautepec neighborhood to the Indios Verdes Metro and bus station.

It takes 33 minutes to travel the length of the line, which has the capacity to transport 144,000 people daily. At the moment, that capacity is limited by health safety measures, which dictate that only six people be allowed per cabin.

A 1.7-kilometer section of the Cablebus line opened in March, to allow local residents to become familiar with the new form of transportation. Now, the entire line will be operational.

Tickets cost 7 pesos (US $0.35) for the general public, but seniors, children under 5 and people with disabilities ride for free. The Cablebus will run 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays and holidays.

