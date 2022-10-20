Mexico City’s international airport had a busy September

News Travel

September 19 was the busiest day, with 146,837 passengers passing through the airport’s two terminals despite an earthquake that day. Passenger numbers are almost back to prepandemic levels at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

At 3.86 million, passenger numbers are almost back to prepandemic levels

More than 3.86 million passengers used the airport last month, a figure just 1.2% lower than in September 2019, the lowest negative differential recorded this year.

A total of 29,935 planes arrived at and departed from the airport, an average of 129 passengers on each flight.

AICM reported that the three busiest routes in September were those between the capital and the cities of Cancún, Guadalajara and Mérida.

It said that Monday September 19 was the busiest day, with 146,837 passengers passing through the airport’s two terminals. A powerful earthquake occurred the same day, but it didn’t affect the airport’s operations.

With over 3.8 million passengers last month, the cumulative total for 2022 rose to just over 33.71 million. That figure is 9.6% lower than that recorded in 2019’s first nine months.

In 2019, a record 50.3 million passengers used AICM.

Twenty-three Mexican and foreign airlines use the Mexico City airport, according to information on the AICM website. Among the international carriers are Air Canada, American Airlines, Colombia’s Avianca, Japan’s ANA and British Airways.

The federal government declared earlier this year that both AICM terminals have reached saturation point.

The government opened a new airport – the Felipe Ángeles International Airport – north of the capital in México state in March, but the number of passengers and airlines currently using the facility is dwarfed by the number using AICM.

With reports from El Economista