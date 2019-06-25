Mexico City’s Pujol restaurant No. 12 in the world, best in North America

Mexico City’s Pujol is once again considered the best restaurant in Mexico, according to the 2019 ranking by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

A panel of over 1,000 culinary experts voted chef Enrique Olvera’s Pujol the 12th-best eatery in the world, ahead of any other restaurant in Mexico or North America.

In 2018, Pujol had lost the title of top Mexican restaurant to Quintonil, another Mexico City establishment that is run by chef Jorge Vallejo. But this year, Quintonil slipped from 11th to 24th place in the global rankings.

The two restaurants are located blocks away from each other in the Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City.

Founded in the year 2000, Pujol offers “a tasting menu of refined and elegant plates built from indigenous ingredients that pay tribute to Mexico’s rich culinary history,” according to the World’s 50 Best website.

The top restaurant in the world was Mirazur in Menton, France, while the top Latin American restaurant was Central in Lima, Peru.

Another restaurant founded by chef Olvera, New York City’s Cosme, came in 23rd place, and second place in North America. Cosme is run by Mexican chef and Olvera protégée Daniela Soto-Innes, “a breakout star of the global dining scene,” according to World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

In April she was named the world’s best female chef, the youngest chef to win that distinction. She is 28.

Source: Milenio (sp)