Mexico continues to lead the medal standings at Barranquilla games

An ecstatic Joana Jiménez after her gold-medal performance in synchro swimming.

Swimming has been the best sport for Mexican athletes, who won 43 medals

Mexico continues to dominate the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, enjoying a healthy lead in the medal count.

With almost a week of competition still remaining, Mexico had 207 medals as of late this afternoon: 86 gold, 72 silver and 49 bronze.

Host-nation Colombia is in second place with 144 medals followed by Cuba with 113.

Swimmer Fernanda González picked up five medals in Barranquilla this year and in the process became Mexico’s greatest ever performer at the games, which are held every four years.

A 28-year-old backstroke and medley swimmer, González now has 20 medals from four appearances at the Central American and Caribbean Games, including 10 gold.

“The truth is I’m very satisfied that I’ve got 20 Central American medals during my entire sporting career, it sounds easier than it is . . . the truth is that each medal cost me sweat and tears and each medal has a special meaning . . .” she said.

Mexico won a total of 43 medals in the pool, including 15 gold, making swimming the country’s most successful sport so far at this year’s games.

Shooting, in which Mexico’s competitors have won 21 medals including 12 gold, has been the second most fruitful sport while the taekwondo contingent matched González’s career medal tally by winning 20 medals, including eight gold, to make the martial art the third most successful sport so far for the 675-member delegation.

Mexico has also done well in diving, picking up 13 medals including six gold; equestrian, nine medals including five gold; modern pentathlon, six medals including two gold; racquetball, six medals including five gold; rowing, 11 medals including six gold; squash, nine medals including five gold; and weightlifting, 14 medals including four gold.

Among the sports that will feature in the final week of competition and for which medals are still up for grabs are archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, boxing, fencing, judo, tennis and wrestling.

The Mexican women’s soccer team will also be looking to add another gold medal to the tally when they face Costa Rica in the final on Monday night.

The games, which were first held in Mexico City in 1926, will conclude on August 3.

