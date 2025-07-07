Mexico defeats USMNT to win Concacaf Gold Cup

Mexico’s men’s national soccer team defeated the United States 2-1 in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final, cementing its record as the tournament’s most successful team in the region with 10 trophies.

The sold-out match, organized by the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), was held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, before 72,000 fans, the majority of whom were Mexicans.

The U.S. team took an early lead with a header from Richards after an assist from Sebastian Berhalter in the fourth minute. By minute 27, Mexico took control of the match and tied the score with a goal from Fulham striker Raúl Jiménez. In the second half, team captain Edson Álvarez sealed the victory with a header in the 77th minute.

Jiménez, who has emerged as a leader of the national team, finished the tournament as Mexico’s joint-top scorer with three goals, alongside César Montes. But his goal in Sunday’s match is considered the crown jewel of the season.

“[That goal] was really good. I don’t know how I hit it so hard with my left foot,” Jiménez said to reporters. “The goal reminded me of one I made against Poland, in 2017,” he added.

Jiménez has collected 43 goals for the Mexican national team, nine away from matching Javier “Chicharito” Hernández’s record, the all-time leading scorer for El Tri.

Sporting the number 20 at the start of the game (his official jersey is number 9), Jiménez dedicated Sunday’s Gold Cup to his former Wolverhampton teammate Diogo Jota, who passed away tragically at the age of 28 in a car accident last week.

Sunday marked the first time since 2019 that Mexico defeated the U.S. in a Gold Cup final, though Mexico has 39 overall wins over the USMNT.

Mikel Arriola, commissioner of the Mexican Football Federation, dedicated the victory to Mexican fans, especially those residing in the U.S.

This year’s tournament kicked off with an atmosphere of concern among Latino fans. On June 14, Mexico faced off against the Dominican Republic at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, amid a surge in immigration raids. Despite fears over fan safety, 54,000 people filled the stands. The rest of the tournament ran smoothly without any incidents.

For Javier Aguirre, who took over as head coach of Mexico’s national team for the third time in August 2024, “the litmus test” will be the 2026 World Cup.

“We have a year to prepare,” Aguirre said following the match. “I think there are people who would say we’re good to go [after] today, but there are always little things to do better.”

When asked about his legacy leading the Mexican national team (he was formerly head coach in 2001 and 2010), Aguirre highlighted the change in mentality and the players’ desire to represent Mexico.

“If you ask me, it’s the desire to be on the national team. Before, I felt [the players] came tired, a little forced or didn’t want to come. I think they want to come now. It’s not a legacy, but it’s something I set out to do, and I say that proudly,” Aguirre told Fox Sports.

With reports from El País, ESPN Deportes and El Universal