Tuesday, July 23, 2024
HomeNews
News

The week starts off wet and windy across Mexico

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Inland Mexico should prepare for heavy to intense rainfall throughout the rest of the week.
Inland Mexico should prepare for heavy to intense rainfall throughout the rest of the week. (Galo Cañas/Cuartoscuro)

Abundant rain will continue to drench Mexico this week.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the interaction of the Mexican monsoon with tropical waves 12 — currently moving over central Mexico — and 13 — approaching Yucatán — will bring us another rainy week across the country. 

Accumulated rainfall will potentially exceed 100 mm in several areas. Find the rain forecast for Tuesday in your area below:

Rain forecasts by state

Intense rainfall (75 to 150 mm) is expected in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, México state, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz.  

Very heavy rainfall (50 to 75 mm) is forecast in Chiapas, Mexico City, Guerrero, Jalisco, Morelos, Nayarit, Querétaro, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

Heavy rainfall (25 to 50 mm) may hit Aguascalientes, Colima, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Tabasco.

Showers (5 to 25mm) are expected in Baja California and Baja California Sur.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm) are forecast in Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

Strong winds and potential whirlwinds are also expected in the northern states of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

The SMN warns residents that heavy rains may reduce visibility, cause flooding and landslides and increase river and stream levels in low-lying areas.

The rain this week will be a boost to an already generous rainy season that has significantly increased reservoir levels across Mexico, replenishing many areas after a prolonged drought. 

Hot weather persists in some parts of the country 

The heat waves of May are long gone thanks to the rainy season. But still, some parts of Mexico will have hot weather with average temperatures ranging from 28 to 35 degrees Celsius (except for Baja California and Sonora). 

Here are the maximum temperatures forecast for Tuesday: 

40 to 45 degrees Celsius: Baja California and Sonora. 

35 to 40 degrees Celsius: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

30 to 35 degrees Celsius: Chihuahua, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz and Tabasco. 

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly between Thursday and Saturday, bringing cooler weather conditions, particularly to the east and northeast.

With reports from Meteored

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
The authorities confiscated 3,920 kilograms of material presumed to be methamphetamine, along with precursor chemicals and lab materials.

Authorities shut down second-largest drug lab found during AMLO’s term

MND Staff - 0
The bust is the second significant blow to drug cartels this month after the Navy seized nearly 90 tonnes of a precursor chemical in Colima.
A migrant caravan arriving in Tapachula, Chiapas on Sunday

Migrant caravan of at least 1,000 heads north from Chiapas

MND Staff - 0
Many of the migrants are fearful that a Donald Trump victory in the U.S. presidential election could bring tighter border restrictions.
Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo

The coast is clear! Experts forecast a sargassum-free summer for Quintana Roo

MND Staff - 0
Satellite imagery suggests Quintana Roo's coasts could remain clean through the end of the year.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC