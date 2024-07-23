The week starts off wet and windy across Mexico

Abundant rain will continue to drench Mexico this week.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the interaction of the Mexican monsoon with tropical waves 12 — currently moving over central Mexico — and 13 — approaching Yucatán — will bring us another rainy week across the country.

Accumulated rainfall will potentially exceed 100 mm in several areas. Find the rain forecast for Tuesday in your area below:

Rain forecasts by state

Intense rainfall (75 to 150 mm) is expected in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, México state, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz.

Very heavy rainfall (50 to 75 mm) is forecast in Chiapas, Mexico City, Guerrero, Jalisco, Morelos, Nayarit, Querétaro, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

Heavy rainfall (25 to 50 mm) may hit Aguascalientes, Colima, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Tabasco.

Showers (5 to 25mm) are expected in Baja California and Baja California Sur.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm) are forecast in Campeche, Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

Strong winds and potential whirlwinds are also expected in the northern states of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

The SMN warns residents that heavy rains may reduce visibility, cause flooding and landslides and increase river and stream levels in low-lying areas.

The rain this week will be a boost to an already generous rainy season that has significantly increased reservoir levels across Mexico, replenishing many areas after a prolonged drought.

Hot weather persists in some parts of the country

The heat waves of May are long gone thanks to the rainy season. But still, some parts of Mexico will have hot weather with average temperatures ranging from 28 to 35 degrees Celsius (except for Baja California and Sonora).

Here are the maximum temperatures forecast for Tuesday:

40 to 45 degrees Celsius: Baja California and Sonora.

35 to 40 degrees Celsius: Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

30 to 35 degrees Celsius: Chihuahua, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz and Tabasco.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly between Thursday and Saturday, bringing cooler weather conditions, particularly to the east and northeast.

With reports from Meteored