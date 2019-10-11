News
A mole dish by Pujol restaurant in Mexico City. A mole dish by Pujol restaurant in Mexico City.

Mexico has 11 of Latin America’s 50 top-ranked restaurants

At No. 3, Mexico City's Pujol tops the list of Mexican entries in the World's 50 Best for Latin America

Published on Friday, October 11, 2019

Eleven Mexican restaurants are in the 2019 edition of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by World’s 50 Best.

The list, which was announced at a ceremony in Buenos Aires this week, is based on a poll of 252 experts on Latin American cuisine.

Enrique Olvera’s Pujol, in Mexico City, was the highest-ranked Mexican restaurant, coming in at third place, followed by Jorge Vallejo’s Quintonil, also in the capital, which was No. 11. Paco Ruano’s Alcalde in Guadalajara took 14th place, winning the “Highest Climber Award” because of its rise from 31st place in 2018.

Here is the full list of Mexican winners by ranking:

  • 3. Pujol, Mexico City
  • 11. Quintonil, Mexico City
  • 14. Alcalde, Guadalajara
  • 15. Pangea, Monterrey
  • 16. Sud 777, Mexico City
  • 27. Roseta, Mexico City
  • 28. Máximo Bistro, Mexico City
  • 31. Nicos, Ciudad de México
  • 32. Le Chique, Cancún
  • 38. La Docena, Mexico City
  • 41. La Docena, Guadalajara
Guadalajara's Alcalde won the Highest Climber Award
Guadalajara’s Alcalde won the Highest Climber Award after moving from 31st to 14th place.

Mexico and Peru both had 11 restaurants on the list, while Lima’s Maido won first place for another consecutive year.

The award for best pastry chef in Latin American also went to Mexico. It was presented to Luis Robledo of Mexico City chocolate maker Tout Chocolat.

Source: Forbes México (sp), El Universal (sp)

