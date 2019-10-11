Mexico has 11 of Latin America’s 50 top-ranked restaurants

Eleven Mexican restaurants are in the 2019 edition of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by World’s 50 Best.

The list, which was announced at a ceremony in Buenos Aires this week, is based on a poll of 252 experts on Latin American cuisine.

Enrique Olvera’s Pujol, in Mexico City, was the highest-ranked Mexican restaurant, coming in at third place, followed by Jorge Vallejo’s Quintonil, also in the capital, which was No. 11. Paco Ruano’s Alcalde in Guadalajara took 14th place, winning the “Highest Climber Award” because of its rise from 31st place in 2018.

Here is the full list of Mexican winners by ranking:

3. Pujol, Mexico City

11. Quintonil, Mexico City

14. Alcalde, Guadalajara

15. Pangea, Monterrey

16. Sud 777, Mexico City

27. Roseta, Mexico City

28. Máximo Bistro, Mexico City

31. Nicos, Ciudad de México

32. Le Chique, Cancún

38. La Docena, Mexico City

41. La Docena, Guadalajara

Mexico and Peru both had 11 restaurants on the list, while Lima’s Maido won first place for another consecutive year.

The award for best pastry chef in Latin American also went to Mexico. It was presented to Luis Robledo of Mexico City chocolate maker Tout Chocolat.

Source: Forbes México (sp), El Universal (sp)