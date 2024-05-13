Heat wave relents, gives way to rain in parts of Mexico

Mexico’s second heat wave of the year, which brought extremely high temperatures across the country, officially ends today according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

But don’t get too excited, as Mexico will still experience dry and hot weather, except for a few fortunate states that will see rainfall throughout the week.

⛈️☔️ Consulta el #Pronóstico de #Lluvias para este lunes, en algunas regiones de #México. Checa los detalles aquí ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CTHtZxz2SQ — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) May 13, 2024

Where will it rain in Mexico this week?

Starting Monday afternoon, regions of Chiapas can expect heavy rain (50 to 75 mm), while México state, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz may see scattered showers.

Campeche, Mexico City, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Morelos, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco and Tlaxcala will see isolated rainfall between Monday afternoon and Tuesday, and again on Thursday.

On Wednesday and Friday, Coahuila and Nuevo León may experience heavy rainfall (over 50mm) due to what’s likely to be the first tropical cyclone of the season.

Between Saturday and Sunday, rainfall may increase in the northeast as well as in the Valley of Mexico and the southern Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

The SMN has warned that intense rainfall could result in landslides, as well as flooding in low-lying areas.

🥵☀️ Hoy prevalecerán #Temperaturas máximas superiores a 30 grados #Celsius en toda la República Mexicana. Checa los detalles aquí 👇 pic.twitter.com/m0WLDYYTfU — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) May 13, 2024

Where will hot weather conditions continue?

Between Monday and Tuesday, all coastal states along both the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean will continue to experience high temperatures. These regions are expected to see minimums of 35 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures of 41 Celsius to 47 Celsius.

Tlaxcala, Puebla, Hidalgo, México state, Querétaro and Mexico City will see temperatures between 28 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures ranging between 30 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius are expected in northern Mexico as these conditions are typical of May.

The states that will be most affected by the heat are Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Campeche, Chiapas, Yucatán and Guerrero. In these nine states, the thermometer is expected to reach temperatures as high as 48 degrees Celsius.

When will the first tropical cyclone of the season begin?

The first tropical cyclone of the season may develop in the Pacific early this week. Earlier this month, the national weather agency had announced the Northeast Pacific hurricane season would begin on May 15, and in the Atlantic on June 1.

Some forecasts anticipate a large amount of humidity moving from the Valley of Mexico to the Pacific coast. However, it is not yet clear if the cyclone is approaching or moving away from mainland Mexico. Weather forecasters are still monitoring its evolution, so be sure to follow the NOAA and Conagua websites for updates.

With reports from Meteored