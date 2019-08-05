Mexico in third place with 71 medals at Pan American Games

There were more gold medals for Mexico Sunday at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, putting the country in third place in the medal standings with 20 golds and 71 in total.

Mexican diver Juan Manuel Celaya came in second place in the three-meter dive yesterday, losing gold to Daniel Restrepo from Colombia, but edging out Canadian Philippe Gagné for silver. Yesterday’s medal is Celaya’s third at the games after he won two gold medals in the one-meter platform dive and the three-meter synchronized dive.

The diving duo of Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agundez gave Mexico its second silver medal of the day on the 10-meter platform dive, ceding to the Canadians but beating the U.S. team in total points.

The female rhythmic gymnastics team won its second gold medal for Mexico, placing ahead of the U.S. and Brazilian teams.

Meanwhile, Sofía Reinoso navigated her canoe to victory for a bronze medal in canoe slalom, while Lizbeth Salazar and Jessica Bonilla pedaled into third place for track cycling in the Madison relay race.

Overall, the Mexican team won one gold medal, two silver and two bronze medals on Sunday.

As of Monday afternoon, Mexico had won 71 medals, creeping closer to Brazil’s 73 medals and the United States’ 136.

The Games conclude on Sunday.

