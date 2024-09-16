Take a visual tour of Mexico’s celebrations of Independence Day around the country — from the Mexico City zócalo to the border with the U.S. in Tijuana.
Mexico celebrates Independence Day
Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Mexicans injured in Peru bus crash near Machu Picchu
The injured were transported to a clinic in the nearest town, four hours by train from the capital of Cusco.
Mudslide in México state leaves 4 dead, 5 still missing
Rescuers pulled three survivors from the rubble early Saturday, but more remain missing.
Death toll rises as violence escalates in Sinaloa
Infighting between the "Los Chapos" and "Los Mayos" factions of the Sinaloa Cartel has left 36 dead in the last week.