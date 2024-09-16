Monday, September 16, 2024
HomeNews
News

Mexico celebrates Independence Day

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Fireworks in Toluca, México state
Mexico celebrated 214 years since the start of the War of Independence with festivities around the country on Sunday night, on the eve of Independence Day (Sept. 16). (Cuartoscuro)

Take a visual tour of Mexico’s celebrations of Independence Day around the country — from the Mexico City zócalo to the border with the U.S. in Tijuana.

Mexico City

Crowd in the zócalo square of Mexico City before the "grito"
Thousands gathered on Sunday for President López Obrador’s final “Grito de Independencia” as president in Mexico City. (Cuartoscuro)
Fireworks in zócalo square of Mexico City
The zócalo or main square in Mexico City’s historic center was lit up with fireworks and lighting displays on Sunday night. (Cuartoscuro)

San Bartolomé Quialana, Oaxaca

Women prepare for an Independence Day celebration in Oaxaca
In San Bartolomé Quialana, Oaxaca, an Indigenous Zapotec community, a parade is held every year to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day. (Cuartoscuro)

Tijuana, Baja California

A runner in the binational race in Tijuana
On the morning of Sept. 15, the “binational race” was held in honor of Mexico’s Independence Day, a half-marathon starting on the U.S. side of the border in San Diego and ending on the beach in Tijuana. (OMAR MARTÍNEZ/ CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Toluca, México state

Crowd in Toluca for Independence Day celebrations
A crowd gathered to watch the “Grito de Independencia” in the capital city of México state, Toluca, on Sunday night. (Cuartoscuro)

Zacatecas, Zacatecas

People look up at fireworks display in Zacatecas
A crowd watches the fireworks display to celebrate Mexico’s Independence Day in the city of Zacatecas. (Cuartoscuro)
Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
People in uniforms push on a bus that crashed on a mountainous road near Machu Picchu, Peru, while injured passengers sit and lie on the ground nearby.

Mexicans injured in Peru bus crash near Machu Picchu

MND Staff - 0
The injured were transported to a clinic in the nearest town, four hours by train from the capital of Cusco.
Two photos showing rescuers at work moving rubble and helping an injured person after the mudslide in México state.

Mudslide in México state leaves 4 dead, 5 still missing

MND Staff - 0
Rescuers pulled three survivors from the rubble early Saturday, but more remain missing.
A National Guard agent in Culiacán, Sinaloa

Death toll rises as violence escalates in Sinaloa

MND Staff - 0
Infighting between the "Los Chapos" and "Los Mayos" factions of the Sinaloa Cartel has left 36 dead in the last week.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC