Mexico and India eye tech investment, pharma deals in push to deepen trade ties

Mexico’s Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard and India’s Ambassador to Mexico Panka Sharma pose with Mexican and Indian flags
Mexico’s Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard and India’s Ambassador to Mexico Panka Sharma met in Mexico City Wednesday to discuss trade cooperation and announced plans for further trade talks in coming months. (Economy Ministry)

Mexico and India are taking steps to strengthen their economic relationship following a meeting between Mexico’s Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard and India’s Ambassador to Mexico Panka Sharma.

Held at Mexico City, the meeting aimed to review and strengthen the bilateral strategic agenda, with an emphasis on trade, investment and technology. This dialogue took place ahead of Ebrard’s meeting with India’s Trade Minister Piyush Goyal in Cameroon next month.

“Today we reviewed the content of my upcoming meeting with the Minister of Trade of that country at the upcoming WTO meeting in Cameroon,” Ebrard shared on his official X account. “Our trade and investment relationship will grow.”

During the meeting, both officials agreed on the importance of including greater Indian investment in Mexico to strengthen President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Plan México, as well as supporting Mexican multinational companies with investments in India. 

They also highlighted the need to foster greater cooperation in priority sectors such as science, technology, pharmaceuticals and digitalization, recognizing the potential for complementarity between the Mexican and Indian economies.

As a result of the meeting, Ebrard and Goyal are expected to have a call in the upcoming weeks, in addition to their upcoming meet-up at the Cameroon World Trade Organization conference.

The diplomats made no public mention of India’s proposal to Mexico for a preferential trade agreement.

Late last year, the Mexican Senate approved increased tariffs for countries without a free trade agreement with Mexico, including India. The tariffs range from approximately 5% to 50% and took effect earlier this year.

Following the announcement of the new tariffs, India proposed a trade agreement with Mexico to mitigate the impact of the Mexican tariff increase. No news on the agreement has been announced.

Mexico and India have had a warm and stable relationship since establishing diplomatic relations in 1950. Almost three-quarters of a century ago, Mexico became the first Latin American country to establish diplomatic relations with India after the South Asian nation obtained independence from Great Britain in 1947.

Mexico News Daily

