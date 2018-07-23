Mexico leads medal count at Central American and Caribbean Games

News

Tamara Vega and Mayan Oliver won gold medals yesterday in modern pentathlon at the Barranquilla games.

Taekwondo has been one of Mexico's stronger sports at the games, under way in Colombia

Taekwondo athlete Victoria Heredia gave Mexico medal No. 100 today at the Central American and Caribbean Games, which are now under way in Barranquilla, Colombia.

By the end of the day, Mexico led the medal count with 108, leading second-place Colombia by 29 medals.

Heredia won bronze in the women’s under 67 kilograms event in taekwondo, in which Mexico has won 20 medals. So far it has won more gold medals in taekwondo than any other sport, with eight.

Mexican athletes have also done well in swimming, picking up 21 medals so far, of which four were gold.

Rowing and shooting have been two other sports in which Mexico has finished well, winning six and five gold medals respectively.

The Mexico delegation at Barranquilla consists of 675 athletes. They have won 38 gold, 39 silver and 31 bronze medals.

There are 21 countries participating in the games, which began July 19 and conclude August 3.

