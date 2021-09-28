Mexico poised to hit 100 million vaccines doses administered

Almost 99.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in Mexico, according to the most recent federal Health Ministry data, after just over 500,000 shots were given Monday, positioning Mexico to have achieved giving 100 million total doses nationwide.

The milestone was in all likelihood passed on Tuesday, but data confirming that won’t be released until Wednesday. About seven in 10 Mexican adults have had at least one shot, receiving one of the seven vaccines — Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, CanSino, Sinovac, Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik V — used here.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry reported 9,792 new coronavirus cases and 700 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, lifting Mexico’s accumulated tallies to 3.64 million and 276,376, respectively. There are 61,217 estimated active cases, a 5% increase compared to Monday.

Mexico has recorded a daily average of 8,966 new cases over the past seven days, a figure equivalent to 48% of the seven-day pandemic peak, recorded on August 17.

Mexico City easily leads the country for confirmed cases and deaths with almost 950,000 of the former and over 50,000 of the latter.

Those vaccinated with the Sputnik and CanSino shots – millions of Mexicans – could encounter difficulties gaining access to the United States. The Washington Post reported that new U.S. rules requiring foreign travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 appear to shut out people who have been fully vaccinated with the Russian-made shot.

Set to take effect in November, the new U.S. plan requires that most non-citizens seeking entry to the United States are vaccinated with shots approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the World Health Organization (WHO), the Post said.

Like the Sputnik vaccine, the single-shot CanSino vaccine has not been approved by either the FDA or the WHO.

The former has a 97% efficacy rate, according to its manufacturer, while the CanSino vaccine has been found to be 75% effective against symptomatic COVID and 100% effective against serious disease.

