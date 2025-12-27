Mexico’s movers and shakers: 7 political figures you need to know

As Mexico moves into the new year, a dynamic group of leaders are navigating complex challenges under President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration. From security crises to trade negotiations with the United States, these are the key figures shaping Mexico’s future. Get to know them with María Meléndez’s video series explaining who’s who in Mexican politics.

1. Omar García Harfuch, Mexico’s top crime fighter

As Security Minister, Omar García Harfuch faces the daunting task of managing Mexico’s security crisis while balancing international diplomacy. His career includes training from the FBI and DEA, and a stint as Mexico City’s Chief of Police where he reduced homicide rates by nearly 50%. He survived an assassination attempt by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, underscoring the dangerous nature of his work. After President Trump designated Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations, García Harfuch intensified extraditions, sending 29 cartel leaders to the United States. His aggressive anti-crime approach has earned him the nickname “Batman,” though his close collaboration with the U.S. CIA and DEA have raised eyebrows among his critics.

Who is Omar García Harfuch, Mexico's Security Minister?

Watch this video on YouTube

2. Altagracia Gómez Sierra, business bridge builder

At 32, lawyer and businesswoman Altagracia Gómez Sierra serves as coordinator of the Business Advisory Council, connecting the private sector with federal initiatives. She’s essential to President Sheinbaum’s economic vision, particularly the ambitious Plan México. Before recent tariff policies complicated matters, Gómez championed nearshoring in semiconductors, automobiles and agribusiness. Now she faces the challenge of reassuring private sector concerns while maintaining investor confidence in an era of widespread tariffs.

Who is Altagracia Gómez Sierra, Coordinator of the Business Advisory Council?

Watch this video on YouTube

3. Hugo Aguilar Ortíz, making judicial history

Hugo Aguilar Ortíz, an Indigenous lawyer from Oaxaca’s Mixtec community, became the first directly elected Indigenous president of Mexico’s Supreme Court following historic June elections. He gained prominence in the 1990s for Zapatista involvement and Indigenous legal advocacy, later serving in government Indigenous rights positions. His appointment is controversial — some Indigenous groups accuse him of being “corrupted by power,” and he faces scrutiny for his role in consultations on megaprojects like the Maya Train, where the UN documented irregularities. Critics question his impartiality given his lack of constitutional law experience and ties to former President López Obrador.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mexico News Daily (@mexiconewsdaily)

4. Rosa Icela Rodríguez, Mexico’s ‘vice president’

Former journalist Rosa Icela Rodríguez serves as Interior Minister and is often cited as President Sheinbaum’s second in command. Hand-picked for one of Mexico’s most powerful positions, she has shaped cooperation between Mexico and the United States on organized crime and the drug war. Her international prominence led to her representing Mexico at Pope Francis’s funeral in April. Despite being a long-time human rights campaigner, Rodríguez has proved divisive, with many upset by her perceived poor handling of major cases and continued insecurity throughout Mexico.

Mexico’s ‘Vice President’: Who is Rosa Icela Rodríguez?

Watch this video on YouTube

5. Ronald Johnson, the United States’ man in Mexico

Veteran Ronald Johnson’s appointment as U.S. ambassador to Mexico marks a significant shift in American diplomacy. A former Green Beret who specialized in counterinsurgency and counterterrorism, Johnson spent over twenty years with the CIA disrupting drug trafficking networks in Latin America. Under the previous Trump administration, he served as ambassador to El Salvador, working with President Nayib Bukele to counter gang violence. His background suggests a shift toward security collaboration rather than traditional emphasis on trade. President Sheinbaum has expressed her desire for cooperation while underlining the importance of respecting Mexican sovereignty.

Who is new U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson?

Watch this video on YouTube

6. Marcelo Ebrard, the Trump tariff negotiator

As Economy Minister, Marcelo Ebrard is at the helm of Mexico’s response to President Trump’s tariffs, both threatened and real. His career spans decades, including serving as Mexico City’s mayor where he launched programs like Prepa Sí and EcoBici, winning the 2010 World Mayor Award. He later became Foreign Affairs Minister under President López Obrador. In 2023, Ebrard unsuccessfully sought Morena’s presidential nomination, losing to Sheinbaum. Despite this, he joined her cabinet, where he now works to safeguard jobs and protect Mexico from retaliation by its largest trading partner.

Who is Marcelo Ebrard, the man leading Mexico’s tariff response? #marceloebrard #donaldtrump

Watch this video on YouTube

7. Luz Elena González Escobar, Mexico’s energy czar

Energy Minister Luz Elena González Escobar has quickly emerged as a key figure in economic and energy policy. Previously serving as Mexico City’s finance minister under then-Mayor Sheinbaum, she now chairs the boards of both Pemex and the Federal Electricity Commission. In February, she unveiled a plan allocating $32.7 billion to modernize the power grid. She’s prioritized energy diplomacy with the United States, meeting with U.S. Energy Secretary Christopher Wright in March to secure agreements on cooperation and investment. As Mexico faces pressure to modernize infrastructure while transitioning to cleaner energy, her leadership will be central to balancing sovereignty, private capital, and global collaboration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mexico News Daily (@mexiconewsdaily)

Want to know more about the Mexican names you read in the news or hear around town? Check out more Mexico News Daily profiles here:

Mexico News Daily