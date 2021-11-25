Mexico ranks third among destinations for hostel travelers in 2022

Mexico has risen into the top 10 destinations for young travelers, according to new data released by the online hostel booking platform Hostelworld.

Mexico ranked third in the world for 2022 hostel reservations, up from 14th pre-pandemic, the data shows. The rise in popularity may have been due, in part, to other countries’ pandemic travel limitations.

“As firm backpacker favorites Australia and New Zealand unsurprisingly drop off the top travel list, travelers turn to Central America to get their adventure fix, with Mexico coming in third and Costa Rica coming in eighth,” Hostelworld spokesperson Alice Ackermann said in a press release.

The top travel destination for 2022 is the United States, the same as it was pre-pandemic.

Hostelworld’s main client base is hostel travelers aged 18 to 35. In 2019, the site was used to make 7 million bookings.

