Thursday, March 27, 2025
HomeBaja California Peninsula
Baja California PeninsulaNews

Mexico reveals the Taruk, the first made-in-Mexico electric bus

MND Staff
By MND Staff
2
A full-sized public transport bus painted in green and black. It its model name, the Taruk, written in a couple of places on the bus and also the name of one of the designing companies, Mega Flux.
The Taruk was developed by the Mexican conventional truck maker Dina and the Mexican EV auto conversion company, Megaflux. (Graciela López/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico introduced the Taruk on Tuesday, an electric bus that is the nation’s first domestically manufactured electric vehicle (EV). 

Its name means “roadrunner” in the Indigenous Yaqui language.

A middle-aged man and woman in suits and ties standing inside a public bus in Mexico, smiling for a photo
Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard, right, was on hand Tuesday to introduce Mexico’s Taruk, the nation’s first domestically made electric vehicle. With him is Altagracia Gómez Sierra, director of Mexico’s Economic Development Advisory Council. (Graciela López/Cuartoscuro)

Fostering efficient and economically viable projects

The vehicle was developed by the Mexico automaker Dina and the EV conversion firm Megaflux, with support from the National Council of Humanities, Science and Technology (Conacyt) and the National Autonomous University of Mexico’s School of Engineering. 

Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard presented Taruk at a press conference where he announced the first units will operate in the port city of Ensenada in Baja California. 

The electric vehicle has a capacity of 60 passengers, half seated and the other half standing, Ebrard said.

Coordinator of the Economic Development Advisory Council Altagracia Gómez Sierra, Megaflux CEO Roberto Gottfried, the Mobility Minister Daniel Sibaja and Ensenada’s mayor Claudia Agatón also attended the event.

“It takes months of testing, adjustments, trial and error, improving its performance, the number of kilometers of autonomy, and increasing its efficiency compared to any other electric vehicle in Asia or any other region of the world,” Ebrard said at the event. 

“And the Mexican one is better. It’s not just about supporting Mexican developments but rather ensuring that they are efficient and economically viable.”

Ensenada is among the port cities where homicides are up this year.
The first models of the Taruk EV will operate in Ensenada, Baja California. (File photo)

The engine was developed in Iztapalapa, in the south of Mexico City. There are currently no other EVs with Mexican engines, making the launch of the Taruk a technological milestone, said Ebrard. 

Mexico exports over 1 million vehicles a year to the United States and is the sixth-biggest exporter globally but is not known internationally for its car brands. 

Ebrard awarded the “Made in Mexico” certification to Taruk, a program that falls under President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Plan México national investment initiative that seeks to grow Mexico’s GDP, provide more jobs and expand underdeveloped and new industries in the country.   

Mexico’s space agency, for example, a signatory of NASA’s Artemis Accords, is also collaborating with the U.S. space agency on nanosatellite technology demonstrators that will contribute to the future of space exploration.

In 2024, Mexico successfully launched nanorobots to the moon in its first lunar mission — dubbed Proyecto Colmena — from NASA facilities in Cape Canaveral, Florida. While a malfunction in the U.S.-built lunar lander carrying the robots prevented a soft landing on the moon, the robots did function correctly in deep space, proving the project’s viability.

Mexico is also making progress in the production of vaccines, semiconductors and messenger RNA-based therapies.

“We can do anything we set our minds to,” Ebrard said at the event.

Economic uncertainty 

Ebrard announced during the event his plans to travel to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to continue economic and trade negotiations with the United States.

“We are facing the complex issue of what the future of the relationship with the United States will be, not politically but economically. Mexico exports more than a million vehicles to the United States, and today the discussion is about what future that model will have,” he said.

The launch of Taruk is important given the increasing trade pressure from the U.S., which is threatening to impose 25 percent tariffs on Mexican goods starting April 2, Ebrard stressed.

With reports from Expansión and La Jornada

2 COMMENTS

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Authorities inspecting bus cargo hold

320 baby turtles seized on a passenger bus on the Mexico City-Puebla highway

MND Staff - 0
The seizure was part of an ongoing operation aimed at curbing wildlife smuggling, one of the most lucrative environmental crimes in Mexico.
Protesters holding up posters the size of their bodies that show different members of the so-called Ayotzinapa 43 students as they march down a Mexico City street.

Feds arrest ex-Iguala police officer in Ayotzinapa 43 case

MND Staff - 0
On Tuesday. authorities arrested Rey Flores, an ex-cop with alleged ties to the Guerreros Unidos cartel believed to have abducted 43 students from Iguala in 2014.
Fire above Tepoztlán on Tuesday night

Tepoztlán fire has destroyed more than 100 hectares since Monday

MND Staff - 0
Reinforcements from Mexico City were sent to join over 200 local firefighters on Wednesday as the fire burned away in the mountains above the beloved Magical Town.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Who is new U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson?

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC