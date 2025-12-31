Wednesday, December 31, 2025
HomeNews
News

Government revenues up 4.4% through November

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A Mexican flag flies near downtown Mexico City
This marks the fifth consecutive year that Mexico has seen growth in revenues during the January-November period. (Moisés Pablo/Cuartoscuro)

Government revenues have exceeded Finance Ministry expectations this year, rising 4.4% through November even as import taxes began to decline late in the year.

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Mexico has seen growth in revenues during the January-November period.

In a Dec. 30 press release, Mexico’s Finance Ministry (SHCP) reported that, during the first 11 months of 2025, revenues exceeded projections by 117 billion pesos (US $6.5 billion). The report indicated that the increase was driven by “the strength of non-oil revenues.”

  • Tax revenues exceeded the 99 billion-peso estimate in the budget (US $5.5 billion), an increase of 4.6% in real terms, the result of a broadening of the tax base, a crackdown on smuggling and the incorporation of digital tools in administrative and auditing processes. 
  • Income tax revenues increased by 5.4%, a result of formal employment growth and higher wages.
  • Collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) saw year-on-year growth of 1.3%, exceeding estimates by 42 billion pesos (US $2.3 billion).
  • Import tax revenues experienced annual growth of 19% in real terms, surpassing projections by 16 billion pesos (US $890 million).

Although the government accumulated 155 billion pesos (US $8.6 billion) in import taxes during the first 11 months of the year, collection slowed down the stretch, and markedly so in November. 

Bloomberg News reported that official data shows that import revenues declined for the first time in two years in August 2025, falling 0.8% year-on-year in real terms.

In September, such revenues rose, registering a real annual increase of 17.2%, but in October that effect was reversed and revenue grew less, at a real annual increase of 6.4%.

The reversal continued into November, as import taxes fell 1.1% year-on-year in real terms.

Congress approves new tariffs on goods from China and non-FTA countries

The SHCP attributed this slowdown to trade adjustments ahead of new tariffs that Mexico will impose on countries with which it does not have trade agreements.

On the other side of the ledger, public spending grew by 91.7%, compared to what was scheduled for the year.

The SHCP also reported that the International Monetary Fund renewed its Flexible Credit Line for Mexico for two years, and reaffirmed its confidence in the strength of the macroeconomic fundamentals as well as the sustainable trajectory of public debt, which has risen steadily under President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Since Sheinbaum took office on Oct. 1, 2024, and through November of this year, Mexico’s debt balance went from 16.8 trillion pesos (US $934 billion) to 18.26 trillion pesos (US $1 trillion). 

At the same time, public and private investment as a percentage of GDP fell to its lowest level in four years, according to the think tank México cómo vamos.

With reports from IMER Noticias, Bloomberg News and México como vamos

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
new Chiapas state shield

Chiapas gets a new state shield, better representing its true identity

MND Staff - 0
The new coat of arms downplays, without eliminating, the state's colonial past in favor of its Indigenous culture, natural wonders and modern identity.
A Halcón 2.1 light plane flies

Planes, pyramids and baby porpoises: MND’s most-read stories in 2025

MND Staff - 0
Take a look back at at the year with these 10 stories that captivated Mexico News Daily readers in 2025.
Pemex signs

Pemex reports disappointing November as export revenues plunge 50%

MND Staff - 3
Oil exports, revenue and production have been consistently below government-set targets, and as of November, the figures are below last year's levels.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC