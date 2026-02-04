Mexico starts 2026 with lowest drought levels in 6 years

Mexico began 2026 with its smallest drought footprint in six years. As of Jan. 15, only 7.4% of the country was experiencing some degree of drought — from moderate to exceptional — according to the Drought Monitor of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) and Conagua.

The figure marks the lowest percentage since water authorities recorded a similar reading in January 2020 (7.2%). Meanwhile, 13 states have overcome their most severe water shortage problems, mainly thanks to improved rainfall during the recent rainy season.

Mexico’s current drought status is striking compared to last year. By mid-January 2025, approximately 40% of the country was experiencing some degree of drought, while 15% faced extreme or exceptional conditions.

The most recent crisis point occurred on May 31, 2024, when nearly 76% of the country experienced moderate to exceptional drought.

States typically hit by drought — including Sonora, Chihuahua and Coahuila in the north, and Tabasco in the south — have seen moderate to severe drought conditions decrease. However, areas of the northeast, such as northern Tamaulipas, still report moderate to extreme drought.

Conagua attributed the improvement to a “very active” 2025 rainy and tropical cyclone season. Eight cyclones, along with 40 tropical waves and the North American Monsoon, helped reduce the drought that affected approximately 49% of the country as of May 15, 2025.

According to official data, rainfall was concentrated mainly in central, west-central, eastern and southern Mexico, as well as the Yucatán Peninsula.

Conagua also noted that by the end of the 2025 rainy season, national water storage reached 72%, up from 64% in 2024. More than 80 dams exceeded 100% of their ordinary maximum water level, including the Cutzamala System, which supplies water to Mexico City. Its storage reached 97%, compared to 67% the previous year.

Experts have warned that although 2025 brought relief, Mexico remains highly vulnerable to future droughts due to climate change, the variability of phenomena such as El Niño and La Niña and the overexploitation of water resources.

With reports from Noticias IMER and López Dóriga