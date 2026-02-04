Tuesday, February 3, 2026
HomeNews
NewsWater in Mexico

Mexico starts 2026 with lowest drought levels in 6 years

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
a stream of water in Mexico
The figure for Jan. 15 marks the lowest percentage since water authorities recorded a similar reading in January 2020 (7.2%). (Conagua)

Mexico began 2026 with its smallest drought footprint in six years. As of Jan. 15, only 7.4% of the country was experiencing some degree of drought — from moderate to exceptional — according to the Drought Monitor of the National Meteorological Service (SMN) and Conagua.

The figure marks the lowest percentage since water authorities recorded a similar reading in January 2020 (7.2%). Meanwhile, 13 states have overcome their most severe water shortage problems, mainly thanks to improved rainfall during the recent rainy season.

Mexico’s current drought status is striking compared to last year. By mid-January 2025, approximately 40% of the country was experiencing some degree of drought, while 15% faced extreme or exceptional conditions.

The most recent crisis point occurred on May 31, 2024, when nearly 76% of the country experienced moderate to exceptional drought.

States typically hit by drought — including Sonora, Chihuahua and Coahuila in the north, and Tabasco in the south — have seen moderate to severe drought conditions decrease. However, areas of the northeast, such as northern Tamaulipas, still report moderate to extreme drought.

Conagua attributed the improvement to a “very active” 2025 rainy and tropical cyclone season. Eight cyclones, along with 40 tropical waves and the North American Monsoon, helped reduce the drought that affected approximately 49% of the country as of May 15, 2025.

According to official data, rainfall was concentrated mainly in central, west-central, eastern and southern Mexico, as well as the Yucatán Peninsula.

Conagua also noted that by the end of the 2025 rainy season, national water storage reached 72%, up from 64% in 2024. More than 80 dams exceeded 100% of their ordinary maximum water level, including the Cutzamala System, which supplies water to Mexico City. Its storage reached 97%, compared to 67% the previous year.

Experts have warned that although 2025 brought relief, Mexico remains highly vulnerable to future droughts due to climate change, the variability of phenomena such as El Niño and La Niña and the overexploitation of water resources.

With reports from Noticias IMER and López Dóriga

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Financial crisis, crumpled one dollar banknote, US dollars on the white table. Bank image and commercial photo background.

Remittances dropped 4.6% in 2025, the biggest decline in 16 years

MND Staff - 0
Reasons for the decline may include the worsening U.S. labor market, a stronger peso against the dollar and migrants limiting their movements to avoid deportation.

Cartel operator detained in connection with shooting of 2 Sinaloa legislators

MND Staff - 0
Jesús Emir Bazoco Peraza, also known as "El Compa Güero" and "Radio 13," has been identified as the person responsible for installing cameras to monitor the movements of Sergio Torres Félix and Elizabeth Rafaela Montoya Ojeda, who were attacked by gunfire in Culiacán last week.
In a video that went viral over the weekend, Sheinbaum is seen yelling, "You need to work more with the people, all of you. Work more with the people. Stop being there and ... [spend time] in your territory."

‘A warm scolding’: Why did Sheinbaum snap at members of her audience?

MND Staff - 2
During her visit to San Quintín, Baja California on Saturday, a small group of Morena party politicians yelled out to Sheinbaum to ask for a photo. Instead, they got a public dressing-down from a visibly angry president.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC