The government of México state has signed a deal with Amazon to sell over 300 artisanal products on the worldwide digital platform.

“We’re signing an agreement with Amazon. … It’s the first time in Mexico that a state has joined its artisans to the platform,” said Governor Alfredo del Mazo Maza at the signing ceremony on Wednesday.

“[Amazon] has allowed us to put over 300 artisanal products from México state on the platform, which are currently in warehouses and ready to be bought by anyone in any part of the world, and what’s really important: without intermediaries for the craftspeople,” he added.

The ceremony was held in the México State House of Artisanal Products (CASART), located in Toluca, where Amazon shoppers will be able to find such products as the rugs of Temoaya and the famous “trees of life” made in Metepec, Del Mazo told reporters.

Other stand-out products that will be available include shawls from Tenancingo, piñatas from Acolman and quexquémitl ponchos from the Mazahua region, as well as carved wood and textile products, among others.

The state government also helps promote these products in the eight CASART stores located in various parts of the state, in addition to organizing craft fairs and expositions to showcase and market their art.

Selling the products online will immediately benefit 50 families of craftspeople whose exhibited pieces embrace 13 different categories of folk art from México state.

State Tourism Minister Evelyn Osornio said the goal of the agreement is to help artisans innovate and to give more value to their work, as well as to initiate the marketing of products carrying the “Hecho en Edoméx” (Made in México state) label.

She estimated that around 1,000 pieces of folk art and other artisanal products from the state will be sold on Amazon this year.

The state of Querétaro announced a similar arrangement with Amazon two years ago, but nothing seems to have come of it. A search for products marketed under the brand Auténtica Queretana produced no results.

Source: La Jornada (sp)