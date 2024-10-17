Thursday, October 17, 2024
HomeNews
News

Mexico to make its own EV

MND Staff
By MND Staff
1
Olinia, which means “to move” in Nahuatl, will be designed as an affordable EV for Mexican families and young people, with competitive prices compared to other available brands.
Olinia, which means “to move” in Nahuatl, will be designed as an affordable EV for Mexican families and young people, with competitive prices compared to other available brands. (Shutterstock)

This week, President Claudia Sheinbaum gave further details about her plans to produce an electric vehicle (EV) that is fully manufactured and assembled in Mexico. 

The president first mentioned the EV during her inaugural speech at Mexico City’s Zócalo on Oct. 1. “Mexicans have creativity, determination and capacity to spare. So, we will produce ‘Olinia,’ a small, 100% electric, accessible car, designed by young people and assembled in our country,” Sheinbaum said.

The project seeks to establish Mexico as a major car producer, a goal of the Technological Development Program for Innovation, one of Sheinbaum’s 100 commitments for her presidency.

Although the country has seen significant growth in the assembly of electric and hybrid vehicles, Mexico has yet to manufacture and export a domestically designed electric vehicle model.

Where will Olinia be manufactured?

During her morning press conference on Oct. 15, Sheinbaum said that Olinia could be produced in Sonora, one of several northern states with low electricity prices.  

After the announcement, Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño thanked Sheinbaum on his official X account for considering Sonora as a potential production hub for Olinia.

In a follow-up comment, he emphasized Sonora’s suitability for EV production, citing the state’s promising potential to develop its clean energy sector.

Sheinbaum said on Tuesday that her government is considering the northern state of Sonora for the production of the EV Olinia. (Cuartoscuro)

“[Olinia] will represent an important step towards the transition to clean energy in Mexico,” Durazo stressed.

How much will it cost?

Olinia, which means “to move” in Nahuatl, will be designed as an affordable EV for Mexican families and young people, with competitive prices compared to other available brands.

It is expected to cost under 500,000 pesos (US $25,000), a price tag lower than that of EVs currently available in the national market, such as the SEV E-Wan Cross, the BYD Dolphin Mini and the Tesla Model 3.

Is Olinia Mexico’s first-ever EV? 

Although both Sheinbaum and Durazo said that Olinia would be Mexico’s first-ever EV, Olinia will be the second EV model to come out of Mexico. 

Zacua launched production of the first Mexican-made EV in 2018.
Zacua launched production of the first Mexican-made EV in 2018. (Cuartoscuro)

In 2018, Zacua launched its manufacturing plant in Puebla to produce two models of EVs: the Zacua MX2 and the MX3. Both are exempt from paying tenencia (ownership tax) and from verificación (a vehicle inspection only applicable in Mexico City). 

Zacua EVs can be bought in their Mexico City showroom or online. 

With reports from Meganoticias, El Sol de Hermosillo, NMas and El Universal

1 COMMENT

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Almost half of the phony bills identified between January and September were located in just three federal entities: Mexico City, México state and Jalisco.

Live in Mexico City? You might have fake pesos in your pocket

MND Staff - 1
An average of 822 fake notes were detected every day by the Bank of Mexico between January and September.
Genaro Garcia Luna in 2011 waving at the camera while Mexico's Federal Police stand at attention in rows to his right

Former security minister Genaro García Luna gets 38 years in US prison

MND Staff - 5
Genaro García Luna, convicted of colluding with cartels as Mexico's security head, is the highest-ranking Mexican official to have ever faced justice in the U.S.
Different Mexican currency bills sitting in a chaotic pile as if thrown on a table

Peso depreciates against US dollar for third straight day

MND Staff - 2
The peso continues to falter versus the US dollar this week after closing at around 19.30 pesos to the greenback on Friday.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC