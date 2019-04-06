Mexico’s big tourism event kicks off Sunday in Acapulco

The tourist industry’s biggest event of the year and the largest of its kind in Latin America starts tomorrow in Acapulco.

The 2019 Tianguis Turístico will bring displays from all 32 states to promote their tourist attractions while about 1,200 buyers from 60 countries around the world are expected to attend the five-day event.

Among those international visitors are representatives of 45 countries that are ready to sign agreements and close hotel deals for the upcoming vacation periods.

Representatives of 120 international media outlets will be covering the event, along with 30 domestic ones.

Tianguis Turístico will open its doors tomorrow at noon with a ceremony led by President López Obrador, who will be joined by the Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco and Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores.

The show comes at a time of great uncertainty in the tourist industry due to what it sees as insufficient marketing on the part of the new federal government. Visitor numbers have declined and some industry leaders predict the situation will worsen unless more resources are allocated for promotion.

Next year’s show will be held in Yucatán, Mérida.

