Mexico’s Canelo Álvarez named boxer of the year

Boxing champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez added to his accolades of a stellar 2021 on Tuesday when he was named the boxer of the year by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The event of the year also went to Canelo, for his knockout victory over the American, Caleb Plant, in November. The Guadalajara-born Álvarez became the first undisputed super middleweight champion when he stopped Plant in the 11th round.

“He made history, and now he’s boxer of the year,” the WBC tweeted to congratulate the red-headed athlete.

His other fights in 2021 were knockout victories against Turk Avni Yildirim in February and Briton Billy Joe Saunders in May.

Eddy Reynoso, his trainer, won the award for Coach of the Year. Reynoso also guided American Andy Ruiz and Mexican Óscar Valdez to triumph this year.

“With an extraordinary job in 2021. With multiple champions in his camp, Eddy Reynoso is the trainer of the year,” read the WBC’s congratulatory tweet.

The men’s fight of the year, a separate category, was given to Briton Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder III for their heavyweight bout in October, which Fury won.

With reports from Uno TV