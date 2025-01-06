Mexico’s electric vehicle Olinia to debut at 2026 World Cup

The Sheinbaum administration on Monday shared new details about Mexico’s first domestically produced electric vehicle — Olinia — and announced its projected debut at the 2026 World Cup opening match in Mexico City.

The clean mobility initiative, first voiced during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s inauguration speech on Oct. 1, will be led by the newly formed Science, Humanities, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Sectei) as part of the administration’s push toward sustainable transportation and technological advancement. The ministry has budgeted an initial 25 million pesos (US $1.2 million) toward the project.

Olinia — which means “moving” in the Indigenous Náhuatl language — aims to be the first electric car designed and assembled entirely in Mexico. The production center will be located in the northwestern state of Sonora, according to the newspaper Mexico Now, and the factory will produce three models.

The project seeks to consolidate an electric car that is accessible to Mexican families and youth, while also boosting the national automotive industry, Sheinbaum said during her daily presser on Monday.

“Olinia addresses an issue of great importance,” Sectei Minister Rosaura Ruiz said. “It contributes to the energy transition and protects the environment by reducing fossil fuel emissions. And thanks to the compact design, it helps optimize the use of urban space as well as traffic flow.”

The low-cost mini-vehicles are being designed for younger people and families living in urban environments, with two of the models described as ideal for short trips within the city. The largest model to be made by Olinia is what’s known as a Final Mile Vehicle, akin to a local delivery truck.

Olinia, estrategia de producción de autos eléctricos mexicanos. Conferencia presidenta Sheinbaum

Watch this video on YouTube

The expected price range for the three models is from 90,000 to 150,000 pesos ( US $4,400 to US $7,400), a significantly lower price point than other electric vehicles currently sold in Mexico. EVs sold in Mexico by the automakers JAC, Renault and BYD retail at approximately 350,000 pesos ($17,200).

In addition to their reduced environmental impact, the president also emphasized improved safety in promoting electric vehicles.

“We want a compact and functional car that can represent an alternative to motorcycles,” Sheinbaum said in November upon visiting the proposed site of the factory in Sonora.

“Motorcycles are popular, but also risky,” she said on Monday. “Traffic accidents involving them have risen considerably…so, this small vehicle must have the following characteristics: safe, electric and primarily made in Mexico.”

With reports from El Universal, El Economista and Mexico Now