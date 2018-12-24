The oldest person in Tlaxcala and the second oldest in Mexico passed away last weekend in San Miguel Pipiyola, Españita. María Isabel León Ramírez had turned 112 last summer.

Her death was announced on Saturday in a radio news broadcast in San Martín Texmelucan, Puebla, where her family asked that the government of Tlaxcala pay homage to her.

The newspaper Tabasco Hoy reported that León’s age had been validated by the United States-based Gerontology Research Group.

In a database of Mexicans aged 110 or over, León was the second oldest person after Antonia Balderrava Ocampo of Guerrero, who will turn 114 in April, although her age has not been officially validated.

Source: Tabasco Hoy (sp)