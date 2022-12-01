After Mexico’s World Cup elimination on Wednesday, the team’s Argentine head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino confirmed his resignation.

In the immediate aftermath of the match, Martino said to reporters that his contract with El Tri “ended as soon as the referee blew the final whistle.”

Martino had coached the team since 2019. He will leave his position as coach following El Tri’s first group stage elimination in seven World Cups — that is, since 1978.

“I couldn’t say anything else because I am the only one responsible for this terrible disappointment and frustration.”

Mexican midfielder Luis Chávez said in a press conference that the team “didn’t understand” El Tata’s strategy of focusing on defense instead of attacking.

“Of course, I take responsibility. We were the ones playing.” However, he added that in the game against Argentina they “didn’t quite understand what he [Martino] wanted to do.”

Chávez, who scored Mexico’s second goal, was named best player of the match.

With reports from Expansión and TUDN