Mezcal, cheese and wine on the agenda next month in Tepoztlán, Morelos

Once again, a popular Morelos gastronomic festival promises to delight the palates of Mexican wine, cheese and mezcal fans.

The first edition of the Beso Divino (Divine Kiss) Tepoztlán Festival attracted more than 3,000 curious foodies. Now, after a wait of a year and a half, the second festival is set for November 13 and 14 in the Pueblo Mágico (Magical Town) of Tepoztlán, just south of Mexico City.

The festival will host more than 50 exhibitors of products including fine mezcal, Mexican cheese, national and international wines, artisanal beer, handcrafts and chocolate, as well as Mexican and world cuisine. For entertainment, visitors can enjoy live music, wine and mezcal tastings, a picnic area and a children’s area.

The festival takes place at the Jardín Vista Hermosa on Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost 150 pesos per person.

With reports from México Travel Channel