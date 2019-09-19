Michoacán’s new C5 security center biggest in Latin America

Federal and state authorities inaugurated a statewide security system in Michoacán on Wednesday that is the biggest of its kind in Latin America.

The C5-i system (short for Command, Communications, Computation, Control, Coordination and Intelligence) connects 11 sub-centers around Michoacán that allow authorities to monitor activities across the state.

Governor Silvano Aureoles told the inauguration ceremony in Morelia, the state capital, that he hopes to collaborate with the federal government on security policy through the C5-i.

“My government will not spare any cost to work and coordinate with the federal government on this strategy,” he said. “These installations are the result of a great effort that we have been making to address this complicated issue.”

He said he supports the deployment of 4,050 additional National Guard troops to Michoacán, but noted that state and municipal authorities also have a role to play in security.

“The National Guard itself has federal responsibilities, and will help us a lot in our local responsibilities,” he said. “But us, the municipal and state governments, need to do our part too.”

The governor also announced that one of the first tasks of the C5-i will be a pilot program to combat homicide.

“Learning from the experience of the anti-kidnapping program, we’re going to start a pilot program to fight homicide,” he said. “We’re also going to invest in the Attorney General’s Office, because it’s another vital part of any strategy against violence and impunity.”

Federal Public Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo praised the governor for his collaboration in creating the system.

“Governor Silvano Aureoles has been a great ally to the federal government in general, but today I want to recognize specifically his commitment to public security,” he said.

Durazo also thanked Michoacán business owners for agreeing to a tax increase of between 2% and 3% to pay for public security efforts.

The C5-i has 360 employees who monitor 18,250 emergency panic buttons in public places and over 6,000 security cameras around Michoacán.

