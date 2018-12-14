A migrant family’s dreams have come true in Mexico and the US

Dreams came true on both sides of the Mexico-United States border for the Zamora Fernández family.

Originally from Gómez Farías in Zamora, Michoacán, the Zamoras left more than 50 years ago to find a better future for themselves and their children.

Working as farm laborers in California allowed the couple to put their three children — all born in the golden state — through school.

Half a century later the family has put down new roots in Mexico. The Zamoras’ youngest son, Adrián Zamora Fernández, returned to Mexico to play professional basketball after becoming a renowned player in both the countries he calls home.

At 19 he began playing for the Montana State University team, but in his senior year he was drafted by the Red Hawks of Veracruz.

At 23 he was called to play on Mexico’s national basketball team and he now plays for the Aguacateros, the team that represents his parents’ home state in the Mexican basketball league.

Yesterday Zamora, who has dual citizenship, was recognized by the state government with the 2018 Michoacán Migrant Award.

His story, it was related during the ceremony, is an example of what one can obtain through effort and determination. Governor Silvano Aureoles Conejo described Zamora as a role model for Mexican youth.

Zamora’s parents are now retired and occasionally visit the homeland for five or six months at a time, said the 32-year-old, but they always go back north “because the family is on the other side [so] they come and go.”

Source: Excélsior (sp), Provincia (sp)