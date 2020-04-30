Minister celebrates transparency ranking earned by previous government

A new report has ranked Mexico No. 4 out of 117 countries for budget transparency, up three points since 2017. And a federal cabinet minister was quick to recognize President López Obrador for the achievement despite the fact he was only president for one month during the year in question.

Public Administration (SFP) Minister Irma Eréndira Sandoval celebrated the ranking in the International Budget Partnership’s Open Budget Survey 2019, congratulating López Obrador in tweets posted on Wednesday.

“With President @lopezobrador and the work of @SFP_mx we have demonstrated an unprecedented level of control and budget transparency,” she wrote.

However, López Obrador wasn’t president for the full year on which the ranking was based. The “unprecedented level of control” was an achievement of the Enrique Peña Nieto administration: data for the index was from 2018.

López Obrador was president for just one month during that year after taking office in December.

Mexico’s score of 82 was well above the average score of 45 for the countries surveyed. The report showed 75% of participating countries do not meet budget transparency standards.

The survey found that in 2019 Mexico provided a more complete mid-year review, but could still do better about providing information on financial risks associated with its executive budget.

Mexico’s public participation score, meaning the amount of access the public has to different stages of the budget process, was 35, well above the global average of 13. The survey recommended more inclusive measures when formulating budgets, including reaching out to underserved communities.

The survey is part of an independent global research and advocacy program to promote public access to budget information and accountable budget systems.

The United States received a score of 76 for 2109, and Canada’s score was 71.

Source: El Universal (sp), Debate (sp)