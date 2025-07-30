MND Local: San Miguel de Allende news roundup

The last few weeks have been big for San Miguel de Allende!

Our city was named Best City in the World by Travel + Leisure again, and news broke that a new airport may be on the horizon. These developments add to a surge of international attention and expansion, from another luxury hotel opening its doors soon to major cultural events like the GIFF film festival starting this month.

But as San Miguel continues to grow, so do the questions. How do we preserve the soul of the city we love? What does all this development mean for locals, long-time residents and visitors?

San Miguel was named the World’s Best City, but what do you think makes it truly special?

San Miguel has earned global praise for its iconic architecture, vibrant arts and rich traditions. But as Ricardo Ferro Baeza, president of the local Congress Tourism Commission, put it, what truly sets it apart is its people, the ones who bring it to life.

So now we want to hear from you. Whether you live here full time, visit often, or have been here once:



Tell us what you love most about San Miguel and how you feel about all the international attention the city’s been getting.

Welcome to your SMA survey Do you live in San Miguel full-time, part-time, or are you a visitor? Full-time resident Part-time resident Frequent visitor Occasional visitor I’ve never been, but I want to go None How do you feel about the city’s recent international recognition as the #1 City in the World? Very positive Mostly positive Mixed feelings Neutral (neither positive or negative) Mostly negative Very negative None How do you feel about the possibility of a new airport in or near San Miguel? Strongly support it Somewhat support it Neutral / Unsure Somewhat oppose it Strongly oppose it None What do you love most about San Miguel de Allende?

Your responses may be featured in an upcoming story exploring how the people who know San Miguel best — you, its residents and visitors — feel about the growth and changes shaping the city.

GIFF 2025 brings global cinema to San Miguel

The 28th Guanajuato International Film Festival (GIFF) has returned. Until July 31, San Miguel will shine as a key venue, offering not only screenings but also a tribute to legendary artist Verónica Castro, an undeniable symbol of Mexican pop culture.

In San Miguel, Castro will receive two major honors: the Women in Film and Television Mexico Award and the silver Más Cine award. After years away from the spotlight, her return promises to deeply move audiences who grew up watching her tenovelas, dramas and comedies.

While the full GIFF 2025 lineup includes over 200 films from 61 countries and events across Guanajuato city, Irapuato and San Miguel, the San Miguel portion stands out for its tributes, open-air screenings and cultural venues like Jardín Principal, Teatro Ángela Peralta and the Centro Cultural Ignacio Ramírez “El Nigromante.”

For the full schedule of screenings and events, check out the GIFF 2025 program here.

San Miguel de Allende’s tourism sector expands once again

Tourism in San Miguel de Allende continues its upward trajectory, with new hotel developments and infrastructure projects signaling increased international interest. Notably, the highly anticipated Pueblo Bonito Vantage San Miguel de Allende is set to open on Aug. 15, promising to bring a fresh wave of ultra-luxury hospitality to the city.

Located in the tranquil and strategically developed Distrito Corazón area, Pueblo Bonito Vantage will offer 111 suites and 45 private residences designed in elegant neo-colonial style, blending San Miguel’s historic charm with modern comforts. Guests will be able to enjoy five distinct dining venues ranging from gourmet experiences to casual poolside lounges, as well as an expansive spa and wellness center. Pueblo Bonito’s event spaces will also make it an ideal venue for weddings, conferences and other high-profile gatherings.

Alongside Pueblo Bonito’s arrival, Meliá Hotels International has announced plans to expand into San Miguel by 2028, further confirming the city’s appeal as a destination for luxury and international tourism. Meanwhile, discussions about establishing a regional airport near San Miguel could enhance accessibility, potentially drawing more visitors and boosting the local economy.

San Miguel native rescued from Texas floods

A 19-year-old from San Miguel de Allende has survived the devastating floods in Texas that tragically claimed the lives of his father, stepmother and younger brother. Leonardo Jr., known as “Leo,” was found alive after being swept away by the Guadalupe River last week. He remains hospitalized as he recovers from the traumatic event.

In response, San Miguel de Allende mayor Mauricio Trejo Pureco confirmed that the municipal government has a dedicated support fund for migrants to support families like the Romeros. “Over a year ago, I said San Miguel had a fund to help our migrant brothers and sisters in case of tragedy or deportation,” Trejo stated. “It’s there to help ease the financial burden during already difficult situations like this one.”

The mayor also recently highlighted San Miguel’s broader migrant support initiative. Since the onset of more aggressive U.S. immigration policies, the city has activated a temporary employment program designed to welcome deported residents back with economic opportunity and community reintegration. “Here in your homeland, you are wanted. Here in your homeland, you are needed,” Trejo said. “Here you will find work… where you can bring all the skills or trades you learned in the United States to teach them here.”

One recent example: A deported Sanmiguelense received municipal funding to start a carpentry business and now plans to run a skills workshop for local youth.

Heavy rains trigger controlled release at Allende dam

In response to the season’s heavy rains, authorities began a controlled release from the Presa Allende dam on July 17 at 5 p.m., discharging water at a rate of 50 cubic meters per second after the reservoir reached over 93% capacity. This is a stark contrast to the same time last year, when the dam sat at 30%. Officials have issued flood alerts across San Miguel de Allende and nine other municipalities, asking residents to stay alert and avoid rivers.

The Presa Allende is a vital resource for San Miguel de Allende, supplying much of the city’s water for homes, agriculture and businesses. It also helps regulate river flow to reduce flood risks during heavy rains and supports local ecosystems. Because of its central role, changes in the dam’s water levels have a direct impact on the community’s water security, economy and safety.

Did you know?

San Miguel de Allende is the current setting for “Leche Roja” (Red Milk) a poetic and experimental vampire mini-series based on the story of Eva, a 300-year-old vampire. Structured as a trilogy of short episodes, the first has already been filmed, while the second — set in San Miguel — draws on the city’s cinematic allure, from its cobblestone streets to its dramatic architecture. The final episode is planned for filming in Morelia, Michoacán.

So far, there’s no official word on which platform will distribute “Leche Roja.” The creators plan to debut it on the festival circuit before exploring online release options.

Mexico News Daily