Wet and cold weather in the forecast across Mexico

Another cold, wet start to the week is in the forecast for much of Mexico, as the thirteenth cold front of the season moves across the country.

The cold front is expected to concentrate over southeast Mexico and will interact with channels of subtropical moisture and low pressure to bring torrential rain (150-250 mm) to Chiapas, Tabasco and the south of Veracruz.

Intense rains (75-150 mm) are also forecast for Campeche, Oaxaca and Yucatán, and very heavy rain (50-75 mm) is predicted for Puebla. The central region of the country is expected to see heavy rains (25-50 mm) or showers, with lighter, scattered rains in the northwest.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) warns that the heaviest rains may be accompanied by lightning, strong winds and hail, and could cause flooding in low-lying areas. Residents should remain alert to instructions from Civil Protection.

These weather systems will again bring cold air and gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour to the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, with waves of up to 2-4 meters high in the Gulf of Tehuantepec. The coast of Veracruz will see waves of 1-2 meters high and feel gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

Minimum temperatures may drop as low as -10 degrees Celsius in the mountainous regions of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango and Sonora, and as low as -5 degrees Celsius in Coahuila and Zacatecas, with snow and ice possible.

Snow is also likely in mountain ranges over 4,200 meters above sea level across the center and northeast of the country. The lower-lying areas of this region are likely to have a cool, fresh day, possibly dropping to near-freezing temperatures at night.

At the other end of the scale, maximum temperatures could hit 40 degrees Celsius in Chiapas and on the coast of Guerrero and Oaxaca, and 35 degrees Celsius in Campeche, Colima, Michoacán, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa and Yucatán.

Monday in Mexico City will be cloudy and cool, with temperatures ranging between 10 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Mexico News Daily