AMLO announces more funding for Tourism Secretariat

President says funds spent by promotional agency were managed without transparency

Friday, December 7, 2018

Fears in the tourism sector over a reduced marketing budget might have been assuaged somewhat by President López Obrador this morning.

He told his daily press conference that the Tourism Secretariat will be one of the departments that will see an increase in their budgets for next year.

Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco announced yesterday that the Tourism Promotion Council (CPTM) would be shut down and that its annual budget of approximately 6 billion pesos (US $295 million) will be invested in the construction of the Maya Train.

López Obrador said funds allocated to the CPTM have been managed without transparency.

