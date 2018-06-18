More tourism infrastructure coming to Riviera Nayarit

News

Several new properties opened last year and more are coming

After a successful 2017 the Riviera Nayarit region is looking forward to further growth.

Riviera Nayarit is a 300-kilometer or so stretch of coastline in Nayarit state between the historic port of San Blas and the Banderas Bay in Nuevo Vallarta, adjacent to the resort town of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

Tourism generated nearly US $200 million last year for the region, a 300-kilometer stretch of coast in the state of Nayarit. Hotel occupancy rates remained above 80%, while high-end properties saw levels of more than 90% on average, reported the travel website Travel Pulse.

“Riviera Nayarit is a destination like no other,” said Marc Murphy, managing director of Riviera Nayarit Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Our versatility and distinct appeal have translated into recent success for our pristine destination, from resort town Nuevo Vallarta to the historic village of San Blas, celebrity haven Punta de Mita, surfing mecca Sayulita, and everything in between.”

Several new properties opened in 2017, including the 480-room Krystal Grand Nuevo Vallarta, home to the largest convention center in the city.

Also last year, Grupo Autofin Monterrey inaugurated the Grand Sirenis Matlali Hills Resort & Spa, and Marival Group expanded its offerings with the opening of MozzaMare Casual Beach Gourmet, created for guests of Marival Residences Luxury Resorts.

Tourist infrastructure will continue to grow during the remaining half of 2018 with the opening of the region’s first Fairmont property at the Costa Canuva development, which will be home to five new hotels and more than 7,000 guest rooms.

Other projects under way is a Cirque du Soleil theme park that will offer evening shows for as many as 5,000 spectators. The Rosewood Mandarina is also scheduled to open next year, with 130 guest rooms, suites and villas.

The Grand Sirenis Matlali is expected to open the second stage of its development and Iberostar is on track to open a property in Litibu.

There are two developments in Punta de Mita readying for a 2019 debut: the Auberge Resort Collection’s Susurros del Corazon and Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ redesign of the former La Tranquila Resort, Conrad Playa Mita.

Finally, One&Only Mandarina will debut both its residences, One&Only Mandarina Private Homes, and the One&Only Mandarina Resort.

AMResorts recently announced plans for two resorts: Dreams Punta de Mita Resort and Spa and Secrets Punta de Mita Resort and Spa, both scheduled to open in 2020.

Source: TravelPulse (en)