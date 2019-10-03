More ‘young eagles’ take to the air thanks to San Miguel program

A Guanajuato aviation organization is helping local young people learn about careers in the aviation industry.

Since the Young Eagles México program was launched in 2007 in San Miguel de Allende, over 300 youths have passed through the program, which includes education about aviation and some aircraft flight time.

In September, 87 young people were given the chance to fly with volunteer pilots at the Celaya airport. Before the flights, the pilots led seminars about flight safety, the history of aviation and career opportunities in the industry.

The goal of the Young Eagles program is to encourage students to stay in school and study science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The first Young Eagles program was founded in the United States in 1992. Since then, the program has expanded to over 90 countries and has given over two million young people the opportunity to experience flight.

Mexico News Daily