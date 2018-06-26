Morena candidate, campaign workers murdered in two states

News

Five were ambushed and killed in Oaxaca's Sierra Sur, the sixth in Tamaulipas

Five campaign workers and a candidate affiliated with the Morena party have been assassinated in Oaxaca and Tamaulipas.

Gunmen ambushed and killed Emigdio López Avendaño and four party workers late yesterday afternoon in San Vicente Coatlán in the Sierra Sur of Oaxaca. Three other other party members were traveling in the group, one of whom was wounded and was reported in serious condition.

López was running for state Congress in the district of Ejutla and was the Morena party’s chief political operator in the state.

He and his associates were traveling on a dirt road between the municipalities of Yogana and San Vicente when armed civilians, hidden in the brush, began firing.

A party spokesman said later that there have been agrarian conflicts for many years in the region in which they were traveling.

Another Morena party worker was assassinated Sunday night in Tamaulipas while returning home from a campaign meeting. Leonardo Díaz was working on the campaign of Jaime Hinojosa Peña, candidate for mayor of Miguel Alemán.

His burned body was found in a bullet-riddled van that had been set on fire.

There have been 46 candidates assassinated since last September.

Source: Reforma (sp), Político (sp)