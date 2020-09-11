Morenista will seek to change state’s name to Tabasco de López Obrador

A candidate for the national leadership of the Morena party will push to change the name of the state of Tabasco to “Tabasco de López Obrador” in 2024 in honor of the president, who was born in the state.

The idea comes out of a proposal Alejandro Rojas Díaz Durán made several months ago that would amend the constitution to allow López Obrador to run for governor of Tabasco once his presidential term is over.

The amendment would allow Tabasco residents to “take advantage of the experience, knowledge and trajectory of those who have been holders of the federal executive power,” Rojas argued when he presented the motion to Congress in January.

Governor Adán Augusto López Hernández rejected the proposal. “We know the president. He is not inclined to be honored with streets, monuments or anything like that. The best we can do is help the fourth transformation, the rest is not of the greatest importance,” he said.

Source: El Financiero (sp)