Mosquitoes continue to harass passengers at Guadalajara airport

Passengers at the Miguel Hidalgo International Airport in Guadalajara, Jalisco, are still dealing with an infestation of mosquitoes.

“There’s nothing to prevent them from reproducing,” one passenger told the newspaper Milenio.

But according to Aurora Adame, corporate affairs director of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, which manages the airport, there are no more mosquitoes than normal.

“The airport is located in an environmental area that is completely eroded and destroyed,” he said. “That has affected the growth of mosquitoes for many years. It’s not a recent issue for us to be affected . . .”

However, some passengers suggested the airport should warn travelers about the high numbers of mosquitoes so they can take precautions against them.

The airport operator said in July it had succeeded in reducing mosquito numbers by 95% in a battle that has been going on for years. It also said a study was under way to determine how to rid the airport of mosquitoes permanently. The results were expected this month.

In the north of Guadalajara, the bugs have also been causing cases of dengue fever around the University of Guadalajara center for art, architecture and design, according to student Gabriel de la Torre.

“Half of the school is sick,” they said. “I’ve seen lots of mosquitoes, and many of my classmates have missed class because of it. I know of four or five students who are sick.”

There have been 86 confirmed cases of dengue in the school, affecting 57 students, six teachers and 23 administrators.

Pharmacies have reported increases in the sales of paracetamol and insect repellent.

Jalisco has the second-highest number of cases of dengue in the country with 5,704 confirmed cases, and 13 confirmed deaths from the disease. Authorities are investigating another 48 deaths that could be related to dengue.

